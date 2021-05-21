× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations

NATIONAL
By Kepher Otieno | May 21st 2021
Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu County where this year's Madaraka Day celebrations will be held. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1 in the 35,000 capacity Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, the government has said.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who visited the site with a number of PSs and Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said the restrictions on attendants were made because of Covid-19.

The limitation also follows reports of increased cases of Covid-19 in the lake region.

The stadium was rehabilitated and its capacity increased from 25,000 to 35,000.

The modern sports facility also has four VIP holding rooms.

In keeping with the Covid-19 measures, Kibicho told the press that those invited to attend Madaraka Day event will be expected to wear masks, sanitise and keep social distance.

Screens

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The celebrations will be livestreamed so that others can watch the unfolding events on screens at different parts of the city.

‘’We are happy to be here to inspect the ongoing works at the place where we will be celebrating Madaraka Day and we can report that finally work is complete and all systems are ready,’’ he said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed led national government officials in inspecting construction works at the stadium last week and said the progress was good.

Yesterday, Sports PS Joe Okudo, Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musyambo, Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, regional co-ordinator Magu Mutindika also toured the site. 

The celebrations are expected to boost the number of visitors and increase business in the city.

The PS said security patrols around the city have been beefed up.

 

