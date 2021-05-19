× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How UDA won in Rurii ward by-election

NATIONAL
By James Munyeki | May 19th 2021
UDA candidate Muraya Githaiga at the IEBC tallying centre at Rurii PCEA church in Nyandarua County on May 18, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto's last-minute phone call address to voters in Rurii ward and intense door-to-door campaign by local leaders allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, played a great part in ensuring victory for Muraya Githaiga in the just concluded by-election.

Two days to the by-election, Ruto's allies led by Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau rallied the voters behind the 'hustler's movement' with a promise that the political future of the county was in the party whose symbol is the wheelbarrow.

Gitau and her a team of MPs Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Michael Muchira (Ol Joro Orok) and Kiharu's Ndindi Nyoro organized for the deputy president via a phone link that was amplified through public address system at various stop-overs in the ward.

In his address, Ruto appealed to voters to elect Muraya whom he described as a young person with a vision for the people of Rurii.

According to lawyer Martin Wachungo, a political commentator in the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions, that act alone showed the voters of Rurii that he cared and that UDA is their new hope.

KEEP READING

 Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail

 The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?

 UDA rolls out major drive to list aspirants

 I did not consult people of Kipipiri, says flip-flopping Kimunya

"If President Uhuru Kenyatta would have bothered to even send a message to the people to ask them to vote for Thinji, things would have been different," observed Wachungo.

The team also went to the ground with a message to the people that they were being isolated in Jubilee Party and that they no option but to seek shelter in UDA.

Muraya Githaiga celebrates with his supporters at Rurii PCEA church in Nyandarua County on May 18, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

As the Jubilee team used state might and launched a number of development projects in the ward through Governor Francis Kimemia and Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki to market their candidate Peter Thinji, the UDA team reminded the locals that the ruling party was intolerant and out of touch.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

"Our message to the people was clear from the onset that Jubilee had deviated from its development agenda and was now busy with the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda of changing the constitution at the expense of the promises of 2013," she said after the win on Wednesday morning.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Muraya the winner after he garnered 4,303 votes against Thinji's 3,143. Susan Wangeci of The New Democrats (TND) came a distant third with 17 votes.

After the announcement at the Rurii PCEA church by the returning officer Wanjiku Muriuki, celebrations rent the air with residents blocking the Nyahururu Nairobi highway.

The victory was a big blow not only to Governor Kimemia who spearheaded the Jubilee campaigns but to Kipipiri Mp  Amos Kimunya who had vowed during one of the campaign meeting at Rurii Catholic Church that he would resign if the UDA candidate wins.

During the meeting, without any provocation, Kimunya who is also the National Assembly Majority Leader declared that; "I am the leader of the majority in the government and I cannot let it be ashamed in Nyandarua. I better resign if the Jubilee party does not win the Rurii seat."

On his part Kimemia had declared that he would not be defeated by the Tanga Tanga team that was headed by Ms Gitau.

Yesterday, Rigathi termed the win as a lesson to President Uhuru Kenyatta to listen to the electorate.

"This is now another lesson after the London ward by-elections. Mr President, please come to the ground and listen to your people" he said.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau addressing the press after Muraya Githaiga (second left) was announced as the winner in the just concluded by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Gitau on her part said that the people of Rurii had indicated they were tired with governor Kimemia's administration.

"This should be a lesson to our governor who was supporting the Jubilee candidate. He should prepare to go home as he has done nothing for our people" she noted.

The race was seen as a supremacy battle between the woman representative and the governor.

Kimemia has for the last two weeks been dishing goodies to the residents accompanied by senior government officials among them Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

In his acceptance speech, Muraya promised to deliver on his promises as well as uniting the people of Rurii.

"I want to assure you that I will everything possible to deliver on the promises. Rurii is our home and we will all live as members of one family" he said. 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Jubilee, ODM and UDA to faceoff in Bonchari and Juja by-elections on Tuesday | HOUSE OF CARDS

Siasa za BBI, Mashaka ya Sossion, Unyanasaji Kazini, Mchujo wa UDA, Ufunguzi wa Shule | MBIU WIKENDI

"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia

Share this story
Warden nabbed over killing of girlfriend, son
Police said the warden fired at least six bullets, which killed the woman and her one-year-old son on the spot.
NSE: Migori Youth upbeat as Super League resumes
Migori Youth captain Clifford ‘Ouma’ Otieno is optimistic they can turn around their poor form and get back to...

MOST READ

Who is this man George Koimburi?
Who is this man George Koimburi?

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail
Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations

By Kepher Otieno | 8 hours ago

Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations
Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m

By Collins Kweyu | 8 hours ago

Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m
Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

By Ndungu Gachane | 8 hours ago

Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC