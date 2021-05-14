× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Justice William Ouko appointed Supreme Court judge

NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija | May 14th 2021
Justice William Ouko when he appeared before the Judicial Service Commission for vetting for the position of Supreme Court judge.[Collins Kweyu, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Justice William Ouko as Supreme Court judge.

Ouko who is currently the president of the Appeals Court will now replace Justice Jackton Ojwang who retired in February 2020.

In a gazette notice dated May 13, 2021, the president said Ouko’s appointment takes effect from May 11, 2021.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Ouko William Okello to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya. Dated the 11th May, 2021,” read the gazette notice.

The Judicial Service Commission on May 5 announced it had picked Ouko to replace Ojwang at the Supreme Court after a rigorous vetting process.

KEEP READING

 We have no interest in impeaching President Uhuru - UDA allied MPs

 Uhuru: All girls will attend school

 BBI ruling: Ruto, other leaders react to shock decision

 Uhuru Kenyatta, PM Boris to co-chair global education summit this July

Ouko, 58, has been the appellate court boss since March 2018.

In a press conference, JSC said Ouko was the best candidate of the seven applicants who sought the Supreme Court Judge position.

“We congratulate Justice Willaim Ouko, and we wish him well. To the other [Supreme Court Judge] candidates, the Commission has had the privilege to know you better and appreciate your hard work in the capacities in which you are serving the nation,” JSC Chairperson, Prof. Olive Mugenda said.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

His name was then forwarded to the president for appointment.

During his interview for the job, Ouko submitted that inadequate funding at the Judiciary was to blame for delayed justice dispensation in the country.

The judge said the Judiciary should be among the recipients of adequate budgetary allocation in each financial year.

Of the three arms of Government – Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary – the Courts received the lowest allocation in the 2021/2022 budget proposal tabled in Parliament by the National Treasury.

According to Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s estimates for the coming financial year, the Executive would receive Sh1.31 trillion of the Sh3.02 trillion budget, while the Legislature, through the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), would get Sh37.88 billion. The Judiciary, on the other hand, would receive Sh17.92 billion.

It is these figures that Ouko seeks to have reviewed for effective delivery of justice in the courts.

“If the executive gets [slightly over] Sh1 trillion in budgetary allocation, Parliament receives [about] Sh37 billion and the Judiciary is only given [just over] Sh17 billion, then we cannot walk [the transformation journey] at the same pace,” he said.

According to the judge, for the longest time, the Judiciary has received the lowest amount of money when it comes to the financing of the three arms of government.

Ouko suggested the increased allocation would help employ more judges, and, therefore, help in expediting cases that have stuck at the Judiciary for tens of years.

The Court of Appeal and other courts cannot function to the optimum because of fewer judges,” he said.

The appellate court president, who boasts of 34 years of legal experience, said should he be successful in the Supreme Court judge interview, he would lobby for cases to be heard in shorter durations at the apex court.

According to Ouko, the 90-day window that the Supreme Court has to deliver judgments is “just too long”.

Ten of 41 judges who are yet to be sworn in by President Uhuru Kenyatta, came from Ouko’s appellate court section. The judge has been at the forefront, pushing for the new judges to be sworn in.

[email protected]

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Rais Uhuru Kenyatta anatarajiwa kupokea mswada wa kubadilisha katiba kupitia mchakato wa BBI

President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta

Maraga's Succession: Focus on Justice William Ouko and lawyer Alice Yano

Share this story
Kenyan boxers bow out of Russian tournament
Kenya captain Nick Okoth and two time Olympic champion Elly Ajowi have bowed out of the...
Public Service Commission Chair Stephen Kirogo is dead
Public Service Commission chairperson Stephen Kirogo dies while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, President Uhuru Kenyatta announces.

MOST READ

BBI ruling: Ruto, other leaders react to shock decision
BBI ruling: Ruto, other leaders react to shock decision

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
BBI appeal: Lawyers claim chances of success low

By Mireri Junior | 8 minutes ago

BBI appeal: Lawyers claim chances of success low
Public Service Commission Chair Stephen Kirogo is dead

By Betty Njeru | 31 minutes ago

Public Service Commission Chair Stephen Kirogo is dead
Rains to reduce starting today, Kenya Met says

By Fred Kagonye | 6 hours ago

Rains to reduce starting today, Kenya Met says
Muslims countrywide celebrate end of Ramadhan

By Benard Sanga and Kennedy Gachuhi | 18 hours ago

Muslims countrywide celebrate end of Ramadhan

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC