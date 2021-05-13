Senior DCI officers reshuffled: (list)
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina | May 13th 2021
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, has reshuffled top management at the agency.
The Standard can authoritatively report the new changes.
John Gachomo, who is currently the Head of Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), takes over as the Head of Investigations at the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road, Nairobi.
His immediate predecessor, John Kariuki, will leave the Service in June 2021, when he will turn 60, the mandatory retirement age.
Gachomo will be replaced at the ATPU helm by John Otieno, who is the current Head of Anti-Terrorism Unit in Mombasa County.
Nairobi DCI boss, Bernard Nyakwaka, has been posted to the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road, where he will head investigative operations. Nyakwaka was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.
He replaces Henry Ondieki who turns 60 at the end of May.
