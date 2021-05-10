× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Gender parity realised in 2020 KCSE results, almost

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 10th 2021
The CS added that the enrollment of girls in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Turkana counties was half that of boys. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Garissa and Homa Bay are the only counties that had more boys than girls sitting for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha says.

Announcing the 2020 KCSE results in Nairobi, Prof Magoha commended the ministry for attaining gender parity that saw 747,161 candidates examined across 10, 567 centres.

Out of the over 747,161 students who sat the exam, 366,834 of them were girls and 380, 327 boys.

The CS added that the enrollment of girls in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Turkana counties was half that of boys.

“We are going to investigate what is happening to girls in these counties. Are they marrying them too early? Marriage can wait for at least the next 4 years,” Magoha said.

 568 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate at 6.3 per cent

 KCSE results unlikely to be out today

 Weightlifter poised to become first transgender Olympian

 Will Kenya's fledgling malls survive the Covid-19 blues?

According to Magoha, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Muranga, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Nandi, Meru, Vihiga, Kakamega and Kisumu counties recorded slightly more girls than boys.

In terms of performance, 893 candidates scored straight A’s, in the 2020 KCSE. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In terms of performance, 893 candidates scored straight A’s, in the 2020 KCSE. This is an increase of 196 more candidates from 697 top scorers in the previous year.

The 2020 KCSE also saw a slight increase in the number of candidates who will join University directly after scoring above grade C+.

Candidates with grade C+ and above increased from 125,747 in 2019 to 143,140 in 2020 which represents 19 per cent of students who sat the exam against 18 per cent the year before.

“All 747,171 students will be enrolled in higher education and tertiary institutions through KUCPPS. No child is insignificant,” he added.

Prof Magoha was quick to note that the performance of the candidates in the recent national examinations had improved despite preparing for exams in the most trying environment, adding that the candidates had defied the Covid-19 pandemic to shine in the exams.

The KCSE results come three weeks after the release of the KCPE results that saw candidates also post good results amid the Covid-19 pandemic and academic calendar disruption.

 

Property Report: Real Estate Market records Mild dip amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 BRIEFING: Kenya reports 22 new cases, 3 recoveries, 1 death today

Section of Nairobi clergy appeal to Gov't to allow re-opening of churches

How to check for 2020 KCSE results
The service was available immediately after Magoha's address at Mtihani House.
Students aged 16 and below post excellent 2020 KCSE results
The top student on the list of those aged 16 and under is Musomba Edith Kipe

The danger in eating street boiled eggs and kachumbari
The danger in eating street boiled eggs and kachumbari

NATIONAL

By Martin Wachira and Scarlet Chemarum 

.
Family and friends lay flowers at spot where Allan Ngugi died

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 7 hours ago

Family and friends lay flowers at spot where Allan Ngugi died
Judiciary faces career gridlock likely to drain the best brains

By Kwamchetsi Makokha | 10 hours ago

Judiciary faces career gridlock likely to drain the best brains
Samuel Wanjiru: Two women’s account on the death of a man they loved

By Amos Kareithi | 10 hours ago

Samuel Wanjiru: Two women’s account on the death of a man they loved
Kabogo: Mt Kenya will field a candidate for the top seat

By Godfrey Ombogo | 11 hours ago

Kabogo: Mt Kenya will field a candidate for the top seat

