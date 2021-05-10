Gender parity realised in 2020 KCSE results, almost
NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 10th 2021
Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Garissa and Homa Bay are the only counties that had more boys than girls sitting for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha says.
Announcing the 2020 KCSE results in Nairobi, Prof Magoha commended the ministry for attaining gender parity that saw 747,161 candidates examined across 10, 567 centres.
Out of the over 747,161 students who sat the exam, 366,834 of them were girls and 380, 327 boys.
The CS added that the enrollment of girls in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Turkana counties was half that of boys.
“We are going to investigate what is happening to girls in these counties. Are they marrying them too early? Marriage can wait for at least the next 4 years,” Magoha said.
According to Magoha, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Muranga, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Nandi, Meru, Vihiga, Kakamega and Kisumu counties recorded slightly more girls than boys.
In terms of performance, 893 candidates scored straight A’s, in the 2020 KCSE. This is an increase of 196 more candidates from 697 top scorers in the previous year.
The 2020 KCSE also saw a slight increase in the number of candidates who will join University directly after scoring above grade C+.
Candidates with grade C+ and above increased from 125,747 in 2019 to 143,140 in 2020 which represents 19 per cent of students who sat the exam against 18 per cent the year before.
“All 747,171 students will be enrolled in higher education and tertiary institutions through KUCPPS. No child is insignificant,” he added.
Prof Magoha was quick to note that the performance of the candidates in the recent national examinations had improved despite preparing for exams in the most trying environment, adding that the candidates had defied the Covid-19 pandemic to shine in the exams.
The KCSE results come three weeks after the release of the KCPE results that saw candidates also post good results amid the Covid-19 pandemic and academic calendar disruption.
