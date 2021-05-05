× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kiambaa by-election: Jubilee announces nomination date

NATIONAL
By Moses Nyamori | May 5th 2021
Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju at Jubilee Headquarters, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The ruling Jubilee Party will next week Saturday conduct nomination to pick a candidate for the Kiambaa by-election after five aspirants declared interest in the race.

Party Secretary-General (SG) Raphael Tuju said the said aspirants have applied to run on the party ticket in the poll occasioned by the death of MP Paul Koinange.

Three of the five aspirants are members of the Koinange family, putting the ruling party in a political dilemma.

June Koinange, the widow to the late MP, Lenah Koinange, daughter of former Cabinet Minister Mbiyu Koinange and her niece Damaris Wambui have declared interest in the seat.

The ruling party has traditionally backed relatives of deceased politicians in by-elections occasioned by death, at least going by recent past mini-polls.

KEEP READING

 Reprieve for Mwaura, Omanga in Jubilee expulsion case

 Uhuru changes tune on purge against DP Ruto allies

 Jubilee split over push to cut ties with Ruto

 Jubilee faces dilemma in Kiambaa

In Garissa, Jubilee backed Abdulkadir Mohamed Haji following the demise of his father Yusuf Haji while in Juja, Susan Njeri Waititu, the widow of Francis Munyua alias Wakapee, will fly the Jubilee Party flag for the by-elections slated for May 18.

The party also sponsored Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, the widow of the late Huruma Ward MCA Peter Chomba to inherit the seat.

Tuju said that the party will conduct nominations to pick the most popular candidate among the five to represent the constituency for the remaining one year.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

“I don’t think we will have any problem because what we will do is a credible nomination process. We want to assure all the aspirants that we will do a credible process in identifying the right candidate,” said Tuju.

“Our interest is the electorate, whom do they want. We have no bias and emotions attached to the process,” he added.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set July 15 as the date for the Kiambaa by-election.

June, who unsuccessfully contested for Kiambu Woman Representative in 2013 and 2017, said she was prevailed upon by the people and opinion leaders to run.

She is banking on grassroots networks and involvement in various projects to support locals to clinch the Jubilee ticket.

“There have been many discussions in Kiambaa that have brought together voters as well as thought and opinion leaders. The people have agreed that they need a strong personality to complete projects started and initiated by the late Hon. Paul Koinange’’ said June.

She said voters should be allowed to pick the best candidate without them being labelled as members of the Koinange family.

“People should not look at us as the Koinange family. There is also no need to convince or prevail upon others to drop their bid. Our family is big and those who see themselves as leaders should be allowed to run. Let the people decide at the ballot,” she explained.

The family is said to have settled on Lenah to vie for the seat on Jubilee Party ticket.

Leonard Karuga, the family spokesperson, said that at least 10 members of the family had shown interest to in the parliamentary race but agreed to back Lenah.

But June said her declaration for the seat came late as she was still mourning her late husband, adding that the decision to vie was triggered by “pressure from family members, Kiambaa residents, voters pressure, national agenda and prayerful considerations.” 

RELATED VIDEOS

"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia

"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia

Ruto's Reprieve: Political analyst Gabriel Muthuma on Jubilee shelving decision to oust DP Ruto

Share this story
We’re ready to cooperate, hug you: Suluhu to Kenyans
Suluhu said she was aware that the trade levels between Kenya and Tanzania have not been good “as she wanted them to be”.
Ouko seeks ‘adequate’ funding of Judiciary
Of the three arms of Government – Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary – the Courts received the lowest allocation in the 21/22 budget proposal.

MOST READ

Evans Karani denies killing Catherine Nyokabi
Evans Karani denies killing Catherine Nyokabi

COUNTIES

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why the cost of your breakfast is set to go up

By Macharia Kamau | 2 hours ago

Why the cost of your breakfast is set to go up
Echoes: How Kolbio outpost has withstood the sands of time

By Amos Kareithi | 2 hours ago

Echoes: How Kolbio outpost has withstood the sands of time
Suluhu settles Kenya vs Tanzania language war

By Brian Otieno | 2 hours ago

Suluhu settles Kenya vs Tanzania language war
Key take-outs from President Samia Suluhu’s two-day state visit

By Jael Mboga | 2 hours ago

Key take-outs from President Samia Suluhu’s two-day state visit

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC