Uhuru lifts travel restrictions into and out of 5 counties, revises curfew

NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye | May 1st 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his address to the public on Saturday, May 1, 2021. [Standard]

Cessation of movement into and out of five zoned counties namely Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado and Machakos counties has been lifted.

 

Announcing the new directive on Saturday, May 1, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the government reached the decision after Covid-19 infections reduced significantly.

Between March and April, the infection rate in Nairobi went down by 74 per cent.

In the other four counties, it reduced by an average of 72 per cent, said Kenyatta.

The Head of State also reviewed the curfew hours in the zoned counties. Beginning midnight, curfew hours in the five regions will start at 10pm and end at 4am, unlike previously when it was set at 8pm to 4am.

Kenyatta also revised worship arrangements, allowing resumption of in-person gathering, though directing that the capacity be limited to one-third.

The President said bars nationwide are now allowed to operate up to 7pm, with restaurants’ take-away-only directive lifted.

“I encourage restaurant operators to utilise outdoor spaces [in order to maximise social-distancing],” he said.

Sporting activities are also set to resume, with the President ordering ministries of Health and Sports to roll out safety guidelines.

Ban on political conventions will continue indefinitely, Kenyatta stated.

The new orders will take effect beginning Sunday, May 2.

The President made the remarks during Labour Day celebrations, which he presided over at State House, Nairobi.

According to Kenyatta, the tough restrictions he introduced in March, yielded desired outcomes, with the average infection rate in other parts of Kenya reducing by 89 per cent.

Curfew hours in the rest of the country remain unchanged.

Due to the declining number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Head of State directed that learning in universities and colleges resumes in line with the education calendar.

The President further directed health facility administrators to limit hospital visitations to one person per patient daily. 

   

