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Leaders from Technopolis Development Authority,Swedfund's Health Sector and Apifa Biotech during the launch of the Biopharma. [Courtesy]

Kenya is set to establish its first biopharmaceutical and life sciences manufacturing park at Konza Technopolis in a move aimed at reducing reliance on imported medicines and strengthening local production of essential health products.

The proposed Biopharma Life Sciences Park has received financial support from Swedfund, Sweden’s development finance institution, to undertake preparatory studies that will determine its technical and commercial feasibility.

The project, being developed through a public-private partnership between Apifa Biotech and the Technopolis Development Authority (TDA), received approval from the National Treasury in April 2026 to proceed to the development phase.

TDA Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the project would strengthen Kenya’s ambition to become a regional centre for pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology innovation.

"The Biopharma Life Sciences Park will position Konza as an emerging centre for life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing, helping Kenya move from importing most of its medicines to producing them locally," said Okwiri.

He said the initiative also demonstrated how public-private partnerships could mobilise the technical expertise and financing needed to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects.

"Konza Technopolis is a strong champion of public-private partnerships because we believe they are the most practical way to move huge infrastructure from paper to reality. This project is a clear example of why private expertise and capital mobilisation matter," he added.

Swedfund’s grant will finance technical and commercial assessments, strengthen the project's investment proposition and establish a roadmap for its subsequent development phases.

Elsa Ekblom, Swedfund's Health Sector Lead in the Project Accelerator, said the support would help attract long-term private investment into Kenya's pharmaceutical industry.

"This funding commitment we are making today will help to advance the necessary groundwork, strengthen project preparation, and create a clear pathway towards maximising national development outcomes and attracting long-term private investment to develop Kenya's pharmaceutical and life sciences sector," she said.

Apifa Biotech Chief Executive Officer Dr Keter said the partnership brought the company closer to establishing a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub serving Kenya and the wider East African Community.

The proposed facility will bring together pharmaceutical manufacturers, researchers, investors and technology enterprises, creating opportunities for collaboration in medicine production, research and development.

The project aligns with the African Union's target of meeting 60 per cent of the continent's health product needs through local production by 2040, as well as Kenya's ambition to manufacture at least half of its essential health products locally.

The feasibility study by JLL and IQVIA is expected to establish the park's infrastructure requirements, commercial viability, investment structure and implementation roadmap.