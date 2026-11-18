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Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights, Isaac Mwaura, has called for persons with disabilities to be given leadership positions in public institutions, saying their participation should extend to decision-making roles.

Mwaura said persons with disabilities should be entrusted with responsibilities that allow them to manage institutions, influence policy and participate in decisions affecting the country.

Speaking at Harambee Annex in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 17, Mwaura defended the appointment of Cheptumo Ayabei as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive, arguing that disability should not be a basis for questioning his suitability for the position.

“His tribe is disability,” Mwaura declared, dismissing attempts to frame the appointment along ethnic lines.

His remarks came amid criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who questioned whether Ayabei's appointment was influenced by ethnic considerations in public appointments.

The TSC rejected the allegations, maintaining that Ayabei emerged the best candidate following a competitive recruitment exercise.

Commission chairman Jamleck Muturi said five candidates were shortlisted from more than 140 applicants before interviews were conducted.

Ayabei, who has 27 years of experience at the commission, joined the TSC as a Finance Officer before rising through the ranks to become Director of Finance and Accounts.

He was appointed on November 16 after emerging top among the five shortlisted candidates.

His appointment makes him the first person with a disability to head the commission since its establishment.

Mwaura questioned why persons with disabilities should face scrutiny over their suitability for leadership positions even when they meet the qualifications and emerge top in competitive recruitment processes.

He also challenged politicians, particularly those in the opposition, to avoid reducing public appointments to ethnic considerations, arguing that such debates risk overlooking the qualifications and representation of persons with disabilities.

Mwaura said Ayabei's appointment should demonstrate that persons with disabilities can occupy senior positions and take responsibility for managing public institutions.