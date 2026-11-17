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Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya Joshua Tabah and Care Kenya country director Getrude Misango during the official launch of the five-year Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership (RWVL) in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

A five-year national programme to strengthen women’s rights organisations (WROs), amplify their voices, and expand their influence in shaping policy and social change has officially been launched in Nairobi.

Dubbed Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership (RWVL), the initiative runs from 2025 to 2030. It marks the second phase of a programme whose initial run ended in 2024 and is once again funded by the Canadian government through Global Affairs Canada.

The programme aims to advance gender equality in Kenya and increase the enjoyment of human rights by women and girls in all their diversity. This will be achieved through flexible multi-year funding, rapid-response grants for emerging challenges, institutional strengthening, feminist leadership development, and alliance building to bolster collective advocacy.

Implemented across all 47 counties, the initiative brings together a consortium of four partners—Uraia Trust, Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust (CRAWN Trust), and Urgent Action Fund-Africa (UAF-Africa)—working alongside 44 grassroots WROs and seven women’s networks.

“After the lessons learnt from the first phase which covered 47 counties also, there was demand and need to increase the coverage and expand the programme and that is why we are officially launching the second phase today,” said Care Kenya Country Director Getrude Misango during Thursday’s launch.

Misango noted that research across more than 70 countries demonstrates that autonomous women’s movements are the single most critical factor in advancing laws and policies against gender-based violence.

“That is why investing in women’s rights organisations is so important. As I prepared for today, I reflected on a simple truth: meaningful change happens when those closest to the challenges are also closest to the solutions,” she said. “Today is therefore not simply a ceremony but a public commitment to ensuring that women’s rights organisations remain at the centre of development, decision-making and transformation.”

Chief guest, Canada High Commissioner to Kenya Joshua Tabah, announced that the second phase will be funded to the tune of Sh800 million.

“We had the first phase which we funded with about Sh800 million and we leant about the strength of partnerships and how great WROs of Kenya are and we were so impressed that Canada decided to make a second round of investment, an additional Sh800 million will go to 44 WROs cross the country in every county and seven women networks,” said Tabah.

“By doing this, we hope to help women and girls side to side of this beautiful country take an additional step towards equality. We are responding to request by the government of Kenya to support local and grassroots organisations that are led by women and contribute to the equality, development and sustainability of communities,” he added.

Gorrety Osur, a principal programme officer at the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), welcomed the initiative, noting it complements the commission’s work ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

“We are happy, willing and committed to work and support our partners, including Care Kenya and in ensuring that inclusion and participation of women and special interest groups is enhanced, especially in the upcoming general election,” Ms Osur said.

CRAWN Trust Executive Director Daisy Amdany praised Global Affairs Canada for stepping in as traditional donor funding for civil society dwindles.

“This is coming at the time when funding of civil society organisations has hugely diminished with more money going to legal aid than supportive aid end even less to WROs,” Amdany said.

CREAW Executive Director Wangechi Wachira echoed these sentiments, pointing out that direct global Official Development Assistance (ODA) to WROs stands at a meagre 0.13 per cent.

“From the first phase, lessons we have learnt is that when you trust and resource grassroots organisations, they deliver,” said Wachira, adding that the funding will help counter political violence and intimidation targeting female aspirants ahead of next year’s polls.

UAF-Africa Senior Programme Manager Carol Werunga reiterated the need for women and girls to hold the voice and collective power to shape decisions affecting their lives.

“The ambition of this project is therefore significant over the next five years and for us as UAF-Africa, it speaks to who we are and how we work,” said Werunga.

Meanwhile, Leah Chebet, Executive Director of beneficiary group Pokot Women Empowerment Organisation (POWEO), lauded the grant support under Uraia Trust for building their institutional capacity and enabling them to draft key policies for the second phase.