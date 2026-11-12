Leave residential areas please, Sakaja appeals to nightclub owners

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Sakaja accused sector players of operating premises with too much noise while they live in big houses in quiet neighbourhoods. [Courtesy, GPS]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has made a passionate appeal to business owners operating nightclubs to move out of residential areas.

Sakaja on Wednesday said City Hall is committed to improving life within the city and restoring its vibe.

Speaking while meeting the industry players, Sakaja accused them of operating premises with too much noise while they live in big houses in quiet neighbourhoods.

“I want us to be very fair people. We must bring back public order in this city, and this is non-negotiable,” he said, noting, “I don't care about politics around it. You cannot have a situation with children who cannot go to school and people who need to go to work and cannot because of noise. That is not possible.”

The city boss said that although some of the notorious noisy clubs have been shut down and others demolished, there are still areas where there's too much noise in neighbourhoods.

“Let us bring back the vibe of the city. You're the guys to do it. I want, when I sit down, for you to give me ideas of what you want us to do for you to bring back the vibe within the CBD, please leave residential areas alone,” Sakaja said.

He said his was a clarion call for professionalism in the entertainment industry, where business owners follow the law.

Sakaja also took issue with security officers accusing them of night raids while harassing revellers.

“Officers must stop night raids, harassing revellers, arresting DJs and confiscating equipment. Noise complaints should be documented and addressed with the establishment owner the following day,” Sakaja said, maintaining that enforcement must be coordinated, professional and respectful of legitimate businesses.

“To all business owners, let us work together to make Nairobi work. Let us take responsibility for our surroundings by avoiding illegal dumping and littering, and embracing the 10-metre cleaning initiative. If every business keeps its immediate surroundings clean, together we can build a cleaner, healthier and more beautiful city,” he said.

With regard to compliance, Sakaja said a time has come for sector players to identify who is allowed to come to their business for compliance.

“We cannot have somebody coming today on your licence, tomorrow on your liquor, the day after on advertising, the day after on health. We can't have that. We can't. And if you guys do not take me as your partner, you will be in trouble,” he said.

He said he has given instructions for publishing inspection teams, and each of the 17 sub-counties must have the list of at least 10 people who are allowed to conduct the inspection.

The inspectors, he said, must cover all the sectors, because all the businesses were moved to one licence.