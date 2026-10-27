Eastleigh building: Kin in anguish as blame game over tragedy rages

A multi-agency rescue team searches the debris of a collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh for survivors on October 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

With families still in search of their loved ones and with five people still reported under the rubble, Kenyans have sadly been treated to a blame game over who is responsible.

On Sunday night, Governor Sakaja put in a lot of effort to defend himself from claims that the city county he runs had approved the development of the building.