Eastleigh building: Kin in anguish as blame game over tragedy rages

With families still in search of their loved ones and with five people still reported under the rubble, Kenyans have sadly been treated to a blame game over who is responsible.
On Sunday night, Governor Sakaja put in a lot of effort to defend himself from claims that the city county he runs had approved the development of the building.
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