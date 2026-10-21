Back to sender: Geofrey Mosiria fired with immediate effect

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The move comes a few days after Mosiria declared interest in challenging Sakaja for the governor’s seat in the forthcoming 2027 General Election. [Courtesy X]

Geofrey Mosiria has been fired as Nairobi County Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.

In the latest reassignments by Governor Johnson Sakaja, Mosiria has been replaced by Zipporah Njeri Mwani in an acting capacity.

A circular signed by County Secretary Machel Waikenda indicates the changes take effect immediately.

The move comes a few days after Mosiria declared interest in challenging Sakaja for the governor’s seat in the forthcoming 2027 General Election.

The notice assigns Zipporah Njeri Mwangi acting responsibility for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service while retaining her role in City Culture, Arts and Tourism.

The circular also assigns Samuel Njogu acting responsibility for Mobility and Godfrey Akumali acting responsibility for Lands, while Akumali retains Housing and Urban Renewal.

The notice cites sections 44(3)(a), 45(5) and 64 of the County Governments Act, 2012, as the legal basis for the changes. It does not give reasons for Mosiria’s removal or state whether the county has assigned him another role.

Mosiria had recently declared his intention to contest the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election, putting him on a potential collision course with Sakaja, his current boss.

In an interview on October 19, Mosiria also spoke of a strained relationship with the governor, alleging that Sakaja had sidelined him after disagreements over public funds and service delivery.

Mosiria maintained that he would remain in his county government job until the official campaign period began.

Sakaja appointed Mosiria chief officer for Health after the 2022 General Election.

In 2024, the governor moved him to Environment before transferring him to Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in November 2025.