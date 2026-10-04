University, church condemn students recorded bullying mate

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A viral video of two girls seen bullying their comrade has elicited uproar on various platforms, with calls for a probe into what led to the scuffle.

In the two minutes’ video, two girls believed to be students of Riara University are seen bullying a seemingly harmless girl, forcing her to follow their orders in a place that looks like a club washroom.

At some point, one of them is seen strangling their prey, as she begs to be let off in vain.

And now the university, in a statement has condemned the incident, citing that it happened outside the institution.

“It has come to our attention that some of the individuals depicted in the video are reportedly students of at Riara University,” the institution stated

Adding, “Riara University unequivocally condemns violence, intimidation, bullying, harassment or misconduct of any form.”

“The university leadership has initiated an internal review of the matter in accordance with our students’ code of conduct and institutional policies, and we are committed to cooperation with investigative authorities,” the statement by the university adds

While condemning the incident, Redeemed Gospel Church, Buruburu has revealed that one of the girls in the video fellowships in the church, stating that such conduct goes against values that they teach.

“While an individual's actions cannot be attributed to or presented as the position of the church, neither can a person's association with the church be used to excuse, minimise or shield them from accountability for their own conduct,” the church administration stated

Adding, “Our affiliation with the church does not place anyone above the principles of responsibility, respect and accountability. We remain committed to being a place where people can encounter God, learn, grow and become better representatives of the values we teach.”