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Nairobi Trade Fair: Officials assure visitors on security, rain preparedness

By David Njaaga | Sep. 20, 2026
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Elizabeth Nzambuli, officer in charge of the Chief Agricultural Officer's office in Dagoretti South Sub-County, explains preparations for the Nairobi International Trade Fair to Nairobi Agricultural Society of Kenya Branch Chairperson Levi Mukhweso and Nairobi Deputy County Commissioner for Kibera Sub-County Victor Kamonde. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Security agencies have been put on alert and drainage systems inspected at Jamhuri Park as Nairobi prepares to host more than 500 exhibitors at the 2026 Nairobi International Trade Fair.

Nairobi Deputy County Commissioner for Kibera Sub-County Victor Kamonde said authorities had inspected the showground and opened drainage channels ahead of the event, which runs from September 28 to October 4.

“Security-wise, we are ready for the show. We have moved around, and we assure Kenyans that we are well prepared for the big event. We will have a good number of security officers on the showground. We are prepared to secure very many people,” Kamonde said.

He explained that officers would respond to security incidents, including petty theft, as large crowds gather at the showground.

Authorities also checked drainage and water channels to prepare for possible heavy rainfall during the trade fair.

“About the possibility of El Niño rains, we have gone round and from what I have seen we are ensuring all drainages and water channels are opened in case of excess rainwater during the show,” Kamonde explained.

He warned Nairobi residents to avoid disaster-prone areas if heavy rains occur.

“We have urged people to move away from disaster-prone areas in Nairobi in the event of heavy rains,” he said.

The Nairobi Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Branch said preparations for the fair had reached 99 per cent following an inspection of the Jamhuri Park Showground.

ASK branch Chairperson Levi Mukhweso said exhibitors and organisers were completing final preparations for the week-long event.

“We are about 99 per cent prepared for the show,” Mukhweso noted.

The fair will bring together businesses, government agencies, research institutions, financial service providers, manufacturers and technology companies for exhibitions, product demonstrations, training and business engagements.

Mukhweso noted that visitors would have an opportunity to see new technologies and learn about modern agricultural practices.

“The technologies being exhibited are things you don't want to miss. There will be a lot of innovation and a lot to learn from both local and international exhibitors. Apart from the exhibition, we also have training sessions that will go on about modern farming,” he explained.

The 2026 edition will also introduce a family package for groups of three to nine people.

Mukhweso said visitors attending for one day would receive a 10 per cent discount, while those attending for two to seven days would receive a 12.5 per cent discount and free parking.

Agriculture remains at the centre of the fair, which has expanded to include finance, insurance, logistics, manufacturing, energy, education, research and technology.

The fair will also feature a Business Nexus and Technology Showcase, where exhibitors will hold business meetings, launch products and engage potential suppliers and institutional buyers.

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