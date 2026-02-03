City commuters stranded amid matatu dispute

Matatu operators back on the road after Monday morning strike over the rising cases of their vehicles being torched by boda boda riders in Nairobi, on February 2, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]
Thousands of commuters across Nairobi were stranded on Monday morning after a section of matatu operators stayed off the roads, disrupting public transport in several estates and parts of the Central Business District (CBD).
