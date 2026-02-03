×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

City commuters stranded amid matatu dispute

By Juliet Omelo | Feb. 3, 2026

Matatu operators back on the road after Monday morning strike over the rising cases of their vehicles being torched by boda boda riders in Nairobi, on February 2, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Thousands of commuters across Nairobi were stranded on Monday morning after a section of matatu operators stayed off the roads, disrupting public transport in several estates and parts of the Central Business District (CBD).

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Matatu Operators Strike Matatu Owners Association MOA President Albert Karakacha Torching Vehicles
.

Latest Stories

History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
Opinion
By Kilemi Mwiria
32 mins ago
How trade fraud deprives Kenya of trillions in taxes, fuels debt crisis
Business
By Brian Ngugi
32 mins ago
Why FMCG giants must lead the fight against climate change
Opinion
By Mary-Anne Musangi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
By Ndungu Gachane 32 mins ago
One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
By Mike Kihaki 32 mins ago
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
By Brian Ngugi 32 mins ago
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
By Nancy Gitonga 32 mins ago
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved