KeNHA to close section of Mombasa Road for footbridge construction

By Esther Nyambura | Dec. 11, 2025

Pedestrians walk below the Nairobi Expressway nex to BelleView ,Nairobi . July 19th,2022. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has warned motorists of planned traffic disruptions on Mombasa Road (A8) near Panari Hotel.

The Mombasa-bound lanes will be affected from Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10 pm to Friday, December 12, 6 am and again from Friday, December 12, 10 pm to Saturday, December 13, 6 am.

In a statement, KENHA noted that the closures are necessary to install fabricated footbridge beams.

Motorists are urged to follow the traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals along the affected section. Road users are also advised to plan their journeys to avoid delays.

