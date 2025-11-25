Why court barred government from evicting Makongeni families

Elderly Elizabeth Muge, a residents of Makongeni salvage her belongings on November 24, 2025 following demolitions.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Environment and Land Court in Nairobi on Monday barred the government from demolishing and evicting Makongeni residents to pave the way for affordable housing.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Affordable Housing Board, the Lands Ministry and the Kenya Railways Retirees Benefits Scheme not to continue with the exercise that started last week until the application filed by Makongeni Residents Association, Samuel Ngugi, Collins Otieno, Karen Onyango, Seraphine Murugari and Wycliff Omiti is heard and determined.