×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why court barred government from evicting Makongeni families

By Kamau Muthoni and Manuel Ntoyai | Nov. 25, 2025
Elderly Elizabeth Muge, a residents of Makongeni salvage her belongings on November 24, 2025 following demolitions.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Environment and Land Court in Nairobi on Monday barred the government from demolishing and evicting Makongeni residents to pave the way for affordable housing.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Affordable Housing Board, the Lands Ministry and the Kenya Railways Retirees Benefits Scheme not to continue with the exercise that started last week until the application filed by Makongeni Residents Association, Samuel Ngugi, Collins Otieno, Karen Onyango, Seraphine Murugari and Wycliff Omiti is heard and determined.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Makongeni Demolitions Affordable Housing Makongeni Residents Association Illegal Evictions
.

Latest Stories

Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
2 hrs ago
Thunder strikes rivals in BAL ticket battle
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
How Kenya should engineer its future
Opinion
By Shammah Kiteme
2 hrs ago
How Police boxed their way to league title glory
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved