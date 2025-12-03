Seven arrested over violent disruptions in Kariobangi North

Police arrest seven suspects over violent disruptions at Kariobangi North church service. [File, Standard]

Police have arrested seven suspects linked to the violent disruptions at Kariobangi North PCEA Church that forced officers to lob teargas during a thanksgiving ceremony attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed the arrests within the Lucky Summer area, with all seven suspects being processed to appear in court.

The arrested suspects are Charles Otieno Opiyo, Wilson Okoth alias M.C. Otieno, Michael Mutunga Kavulunze, Brian Omondi Odhiambo alias "Bryo", Reggy Opiyo Otwole, Elisha Otieno Ochieng and Gordon Odhiambo Onyango.

Police expect more arrests after completing photographic and acoustic analysis reports from the Sunday incident.

During the church service for newly elected Kariobangi North Member of County Assembly David Warui, two opposing groups of youths began shouting accusations at each other.

Officers fired warning shots and deployed teargas after attempts to calm the situation failed.

Gachagua has accused President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of hiring goons and police to disrupt the meeting.

The Nairobi Regional Police Commander and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a probe into the incident.

"The National Police Service continues to beseech Kenyans to work collaboratively with the police for the good of all," said NPS Spokesperson Muchira Nyaga in a statement on Wednesday, December 3.

Nyaga urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station or any law enforcement officer.