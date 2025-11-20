UoN, advocacy lobby bank on AfroVox forums to amplify youth voices

Youth Advocacy Africa, University of Nairobi Seal Partnership to Launch AfroVox Forums. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The University of Nairobi in partnership with Youth Advocacy Africa has signed a collaborative agreement aimed at amplifying youth voices.

Dubbed ‘AfroVox’ forums, the platforms will also expand young people’s role in national and continental development.

Formalised on Thursday at the university’s Council Chambers, the agreement establishes a long-term partnership centered on civic engagement, leadership development, innovation, and policy dialogue.

Dr Antony Manyara, founder of Youth Advocacy Africa said the AfroVox forums will convene young people, experts, and changemakers to discuss solutions to pressing social issues while equipping youth with the knowledge, confidence, and networks needed to thrive.

“The collaboration marks a new chapter in empowering young Africans to shape the future they want,” said Mr Manyara.

Manyara described AfroVox as a historic movement for youth agency and leadership across the continent, emphasising the need to create spaces where young people can speak, be heard, and effect change.

Youth Advocacy Africa’s Executive Director, Elijah Koome, described the partnership as a strategic step in strengthening youth development across the continent.

“Working with the University of Nairobi, a centre of global excellence, ensures more youth gain the confidence, networks, and practical skills to build meaningful futures and lead change,” he said.

Johnson Ireri Kinyua, Dean of Students at the University of Nairobi, highlighted the role of the partnership in expanding opportunities for young people.

“This collaboration strengthens our commitment to nurturing students who are confident, skilled, and ready to lead,” he said.

Manyara’s sentiments were echoed by the University of Nairobi’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Finance Jackson Maalu, who said the agreement was an investment in the next generation of African thinkers and doers.

Maalu said teaming up with Youth Advocacy Africa reinforces the institution’s commitment to nurturing voices that will influence policy, innovation, and leadership across Africa.

Mr John Orindi, Director of Corporate Affairs at the University also reiterated the institution’s dedication to youth empowerment.

He said AfroVox aligns with the university’s mission to foster informed, engaged, and innovative young leaders, adding that the collaboration would inspire meaningful dialogue and equip students with the tools to contribute to national and regional development.

Under the partnership, the AfroVox initiative will host dialogues, workshops, mentorship sessions, and conferences designed to strengthen civic participation and connect young people with leaders and policy experts from across Africa.