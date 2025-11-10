Section of Ngong Road to be closed Monday night - KURA

A section of Ngong Road near Junction Mall that will be closed tonight from 8pm to 5am to allow flyover construction works.

A section of Ngong Road near the Junction Mall will be closed tonight to facilitate ongoing flyover construction, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced.

In a public notice, KURA said the temporary closure will run from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. to allow the movement of heavy machinery and preparatory works for the erection of a new overpass.

“Only one lane will be closed to enable the contractor to test heavy machinery maneuverability ahead of the main erection phase,” the authority said.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, follow directions from traffic marshals, and plan their journeys accordingly. KURA apologized for any inconvenience, saying the closure is necessary for safety and the smooth progress of the project.

The agency further warned of additional nighttime disruptions between November 18 and December 10, when the steel structure of the flyover will be installed. During that period, works will take place from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily, except Sundays.

Traffic will be diverted between the Nairobi City County Training School and the Kenya Science Campus, where the section will temporarily operate as a two-way road.