Postmortem reveals what killed four-year-old boy in Rongai

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Nov. 7, 2025
Parents of 4-year old Rachull Anyika who was sodomized, killed and his body dumped in Ole Kasasi river, in Rongai during an interview on 5,November, 2025. [ Jenipher Wachie,Standard] 

A postmortem has revealed that the four-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by two boys aged 12 and 10 years in Ongata Rongai on Monday afternoon died from drowning.

The autopsy conducted at Ongata Rongai sub-County Hospital also established that Rachvill Anyika’s body had some water, mostly in the stomach and lungs.

“The exercise conducted in our presence confirmed that the boy had no bruises on his hands and legs as we had suspected,” said Raphael Atsiaya, who spoke on behalf of the family.

He added, “Everything in his body was okay apart from water found in the stomach and lungs. What we are still wondering is how he ended up in the pool.”

It was reported that Anyika had stepped out of their home at 1 pm to play on the fateful day, and around 3 pm neighbours heard that the boy had drowned at the Ole Kasasi River

Jackson Muli, another relative, said they were satisfied with the postmortem results, adding that ongoing investigations could reveal more about what transpired.

It had  earlier been reported that the two boys tied the deceased’s hands and legs before throwing him into the river on Monday afternoon

There were also claims that the boy might have been molested before he drowned.

But according to Ongata Rongai sub-County police commander Benjamin Kiprono, who spoke after the postmortem, there have been many inconsistencies around the incident.

Kiprono said the initial report indicated that children were playing on the seasonal river using an old suitcase as a makeshift boat.

At some point, he said, it was reported that the suitcase hit a stone, causing it to capsize. As a result, Anyika drowned, and his body was found hours later.

“The following day, another child claimed that the deceased’s hands were tied before being drowned, which brought more confusion about what really transpired,” Kiprono said.

He added, “But the postmortem has shown that this was a case of drowning and his hands were not tied. However, the inquiry is still ongoing and the matter under investigation.” According to the boy’s mother, her son had gone out to play with other children after lunch

She grew suspicious after he took longer to return home, only to learn that he was dead.

When she arrived at the scene, she was met by a heartbreaking sight — her son’s undressed body was lying on a rock, water oozing from his mouth and nose.

“I’m so saddened. He was my firstborn, and he had already enrolled in school. He was to join pre-primary in January,” his father, Cosmas Muasya, said.

The two minors who were arrested in connection with the case were moved to safe custody following the court’s intervention.

