Bomas-Kiserian road to be temporarily closed for six weeks

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 17, 2025
Southern Bypass/ Langata Road Interchange February 20, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Motorists using the Bomas- Kiserian (B19) Road have been advised to brace for a temporary traffic disruption following the planned closure of a section of the road.

In a notice, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the area between Brookhouse and Galleria and the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) junction will be affected.

The closure will take effect from Monday, October 20, 2025, and will remain in force until December 1, 2025.

KeNHA said the closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of two box culverts along the busy route.

The roadworks is part of ongoing efforts to improve drainage and enhance road safety in the fast-growing Lang’ata-Kiserian corridor.

“This closure has been necessitated by the scheduled construction of two box culverts along the affected section,” said Luka Kimeli, the Acting Director-General of KeNHA.

“The works are designed to improve water flow and reduce flooding incidents that have been experienced during the rainy seasons.”

The Authority has urged motorists to exercise patience during the period of construction.

To ease traffic congestion during the closure, KeNHA has outlined several alternative routes for motorists: Lang’ata Road can use Lang’ata South Road-Kiboko Road, Banda Lane, and Magadi Road.

Another alternative on Lang’ata Road – Lang’ata South Road- Kiboko Road- Mukoma Road- Magadi Road (near Shell Petrol Station).

 “We advise all road users to follow the traffic diversion plan, observe road signage, and cooperate with traffic police and marshals deployed on-site to ensure safety and order,” said Kimeli.

