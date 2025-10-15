×
Kibra residents take to the streets to mourn Raila's death

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 15, 2025
Kibra residents mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga(Baba) along Ngong road and Kibra on October 15, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Grief turned into a grand procession on Wednesday mid-morning as hundreds of Kibra residents poured into the streets to mourn the death of longtime political icon, and Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mr. Odinga, according to his family, rested on the morning of Wednesday 15, after succumbing to cardiac arrest during a morning walk in India where he has spent days receiving treatment.

In a show of love, respect, and heartbreak, the community expressed their sorrow in what brought out a deep cultural tribute.

.

The Standard
