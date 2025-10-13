Man attacks, kills GSU officer at State House

GSU officer killed in spear attack outside State House. [File, Standard]

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer manning Gate D at State House, Nairobi, has been stabbed to death.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, the assailant, armed with a bow and arrow, advanced toward the officers manning the entrance before suddenly drawing the bow and stabbing the constable on the left side of his chest.

“At about 8:15 a.m., about 4 km south of the police station along Dennis Pritt, an unknown assailant advanced towards officers manning the entrance to a protected government facility as two officers searched motor vehicles. He (assailant) suddenly drew a bow with an arrow and stabbed Police Constable Ramadhan Khamisi Matanka on the left side of the chest,” read the police report.

The officer, who was bleeding profusely, was quickly rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigations, together with crime scene experts from the Nairobi regional headquarters, visited the scene and arrested the 56-year-old suspect.

The National Police Service has condemned the attack, noting that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"The National Police Service condemns this heinous act and commends the officers for their swift response, which prevented further harm. An investigation is ongoing to establish the motive behind the attack," said NPS in a statement.