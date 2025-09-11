Nairobi forum warns Sudan war drawing in foreign fighters

Participants attend the African Union‑backed Nairobi forum on Sudan’s war on Thursday. [Winfrey Owino, Standard]

An African Union-backed forum in Nairobi on Thursday warned that Sudan’s war is attracting foreign fighters and armed groups that could destabilise neighbouring countries.

The meeting, convened by the Kofi Annan Foundation, Amina Live and the Maghreb African Media Centre, brought together diplomats from Kenya, the United States, Canada, the Vatican, Mozambique, Botswana, Mali and Portugal, as well as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

A Sudanese delegation from the Democratic Alliance "Sumood" also attended.

"These heavily armed groups threaten not only Sudan but the entire region," said former Tunisian Foreign Minister Mongi Hamdi, who also served as a UN envoy to Mali.

He named fighters from Ethiopia and Chad among those entering the conflict.

Speakers said previous peace efforts, including the Jeddah talks in mid-2023, the Manama negotiations later that year and the Geneva talks in early 2025, had not ended the fighting.

Former Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary and Amina Live chairperson Amina Mohamed urged the international community to press Sudanese actors to negotiate.

"The world must not turn away from Sudan," noted Mohamed.

OCHA communications officer Tapiwa Jomo said more than 10 million people had fled Sudan since the conflict began, with 75 per cent of women facing health and protection risks.

"We need urgent action to stop attacks on civilians," said Jomo.

Participants called for pressure on all parties to end hostilities, warning that inaction would prolong the crisis.