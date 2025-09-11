×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Nairobi forum warns Sudan war drawing in foreign fighters

By Winfrey Owino | Sep. 11, 2025
Participants attend the African Union‑backed Nairobi forum on Sudan’s war on Thursday. [Winfrey Owino, Standard]

An African Union-backed forum in Nairobi on Thursday warned that Sudan’s war is attracting foreign fighters and armed groups that could destabilise neighbouring countries.

The meeting, convened by the Kofi Annan Foundation, Amina Live and the Maghreb African Media Centre, brought together diplomats from Kenya, the United States, Canada, the Vatican, Mozambique, Botswana, Mali and Portugal, as well as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

A Sudanese delegation from the Democratic Alliance "Sumood" also attended.

"These heavily armed groups threaten not only Sudan but the entire region," said former Tunisian Foreign Minister Mongi Hamdi, who also served as a UN envoy to Mali.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He named fighters from Ethiopia and Chad among those entering the conflict.

Speakers said previous peace efforts, including the Jeddah talks in mid-2023, the Manama negotiations later that year and the Geneva talks in early 2025, had not ended the fighting.

Former Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary and Amina Live chairperson Amina Mohamed urged the international community to press Sudanese actors to negotiate.

"The world must not turn away from Sudan," noted Mohamed.

OCHA communications officer Tapiwa Jomo said more than 10 million people had fled Sudan since the conflict began, with 75 per cent of women facing health and protection risks.

 "We need urgent action to stop attacks on civilians," said Jomo.

Participants called for pressure on all parties to end hostilities, warning that inaction would prolong the crisis.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Civilian Protection Peace Talks Manama Negotiations Geneva Talks
.

Latest Stories

Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Opinion
By Saleh Maalim Alio
2 hrs ago
Data and evidence key to improving learning outcomes
Opinion
By Richard King
2 hrs ago
Our 'Singapore dream' will be actualised by Gen Zs, not Ruto
Opinion
By David Kipruto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
By Jacinta Mutura and Emmanuel Kipchumba 2 hrs ago
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved