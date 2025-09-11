Counties to adopt new checklist in bid to stop unsafe buildings

Institution of Engineers of Kenya President Eng. Shammah Kiteme. [File, Standard]

Kenya has taken steps to curb unsafe construction by introducing a national site inspection handbook that will require licensed professionals to sign off on all projects.

The Site Inspection Handbook, unveiled during the Institution of Engineers of Kenya's president’s dinner in Nairobi, was developed in collaboration with the National Construction Authority and the Council of Governors. It will be implemented in all 47 counties.

Institution President Eng. Shammah Kiteme said the handbook sets minimum safety and quality checks for construction sites and requires inspections to be carried out by registered, qualified and licensed professionals.

"Every inspection is supposed to be carried out by a registered, qualified and licensed professional," said Kiteme.

"This handbook provides, at a minimum, the need to have professionals involved in the construction process so that we meet a set of requirements," he added.

Kenya has recorded more than 200 deaths from building collapses in the past decade, according to government data.

Many incidents have been blamed on weak enforcement of building codes, substandard materials and the use of unqualified personnel.

The manual contains checklists covering structural, electrical, mechanical, architectural, geotechnical, health and safety aspects.

It also specifies technical details such as the height of sockets and light switches.

Kiteme noted that professionals will be required to sign inspection records, creating a paper trail that can be used to hold them accountable.

"It is very easy to trace which professional was involved in a project because once the inspection is done, there will be a record left on site showing who checked that the construction meets requirements," said Kiteme.

The handbook will be sold for Sh2,000 at the Institution’s offices in Nairobi, with Kiteme explaining that it is a controlled document to ensure only qualified users access it and to recover printing costs.

County governments, which approve most building plans, are expected to integrate the handbook into their inspection processes.