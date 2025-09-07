×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

NACADA seizes illicit alcohol, arrests three in Kawangware

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 7, 2025
NACADA seizes illicit alcohol, arrests three women in Kawangware raid. [Courtesy]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) officers on Sunday seized large quantities of illicit alcohol in Kawangware, Nairobi County.

The operation, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Nicholas Kosgei in collaboration with the Nairobi Area Police, uncovered more than 50 active brewing drums, 450 drums each holding 200 litres of illicit alcohol, and 300 bags of molasses weighing 50 kilograms each.

Officers also recovered eight sacks of Malawi brown sugar, 1,000 litres of ready-to-sell chang’aa, and assorted banned nylon packaging materials.

Three women, who were allegedly managing the brewing process at the time of the raid, were arrested and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, “This is a significant disruption to one of the city’s most entrenched cartels. NACADA will not relent in implementing the Interior CS’s directive to rid communities of these dangerous brews that destroy lives and livelihoods.”

The seized products have been secured and will be forwarded to the government chemist for analysis to determine their safety and composition.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

NACADA Illicit Brews Illicit Brews in Kawangware
.

Latest Stories

Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
25 mins ago
Former state agents in 2022 murder case released on bail
National
By Fred Kagonye
45 mins ago
Eldoret church leader charged with defiling 14-year-old son for years
Rift Valley
By Peter Ochieng
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
By Beverly Nyaboke 3 hrs ago
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved