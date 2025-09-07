NACADA seizes illicit alcohol, arrests three in Kawangware

NACADA seizes illicit alcohol, arrests three women in Kawangware raid. [Courtesy]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) officers on Sunday seized large quantities of illicit alcohol in Kawangware, Nairobi County.

The operation, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Nicholas Kosgei in collaboration with the Nairobi Area Police, uncovered more than 50 active brewing drums, 450 drums each holding 200 litres of illicit alcohol, and 300 bags of molasses weighing 50 kilograms each.

Officers also recovered eight sacks of Malawi brown sugar, 1,000 litres of ready-to-sell chang’aa, and assorted banned nylon packaging materials.

Three women, who were allegedly managing the brewing process at the time of the raid, were arrested and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station.

According to NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, “This is a significant disruption to one of the city’s most entrenched cartels. NACADA will not relent in implementing the Interior CS’s directive to rid communities of these dangerous brews that destroy lives and livelihoods.”

The seized products have been secured and will be forwarded to the government chemist for analysis to determine their safety and composition.