Ruto, UDA Ward Reps in another meeting over Sakaja ouster bid

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Sep. 4, 2025
Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja before the Senate's Energy Committee to deliberate on the dispute between the Nairobi City Government and Kenya Power and Lighting Company at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. April 1st,2025.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto and Nairobi UDA members of county assembly were held up in a meeting until late yesterday in an attempt to come up with a way forward following the halted impeachment against Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This was the second meeting at State House after another on Tuesday, when President Ruto gave Sakaja 60 days to address MCAs grievances.

During the first meeting, party Ward Reps explained to the President how Nairobi was in a mess despite their efforts to raise the issue with the governor. “The President was shocked as we took time to share how the Governor had turned Nairobi into a one-man show. He then requested for 60 days so that he can look into a solution,” one MCA said.

On Tuesday, Sakaja attended another meeting of ODM assembly members chaired by party leader Raila Odinga, where the county boss was given two minutes to apologise.

But after the session, many MCAs claimed that they were coerced to stop their move to send Sakaja home. The ODM side gave Sakaja 30 days to make changes in his administration.

At the same time, MCAs from both sides said the Governor was not yet off the hook, insisting that the impeachment Motion had not been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Nairobi MPs have challenged Sakaja to deliver to the city residents and involve MCAs to meet the demands that they raised.

“We have a very short time before the next election. It is upon us as elected leaders, including MCAs, to ensure that residents are able to get services and school bursaries wherever they are. We want to see changes in the city,” said George Aladwa of Makadara.

His Dagoretti North counterpart Beatrice Elachi said the county should embrace the spirit of the so-called broad-base government of President Ruto and Raila.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor asked the MCAs to shelve the impeachment attempt, calling for more interactions between the Governor and elected leaders.

.

