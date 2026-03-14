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Takamoto describes the Kedong' Two puncture as his worst in WRC Safari Rally

By Ben Ahenda | Mar. 14, 2026
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Takamoto Katsuta from Japan navigated by Aaron Johnston driving Toyota GR Yaris cruises through the Kedong ranch  during the 2026 WRC Safari rally Kenya in Naivasha on March 13, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Japanese speedster Takamoto Katsuta has described the twin punctures he sustained on his two front wheels at Kedong' Two as his worst in his WRC Safari Rally career.

He said determination was the driving factor when he led the racing machines on its runs to the finishing point for his mechanics to rectify the problem.

Takamoto, one of the prominent drivers of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team admitted it was one of the worst punctures he's ever sustained in the event since 2021 when the rally won back its WRC status.

"Although we sustained unusual punctures, which is normal in rough and rocky terrains, it's the worst in my WRC Safari Rally history," he told Standard Sports. 

This was a significant setback due to a double front puncture that occured on a Friday afternoon in the opening stage, which was the re-run if the Kedong' Ranch Stage.

However, this evening he said that development will not deterred in chasing his second Safari Rally title this time round.

"We still have two more days to make a comeback against those currently leading the pack," he noted.

Oliver Soleberg is the current leader and he's one second ahead of the world champion Sebestian Ogier.

Ogier confirmed he was still within the reach of overcoming stiff competition against Soleberg.

"This thing is still within my reach with 48 more hours to go," he said.

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