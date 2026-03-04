Prolific navigator Ngugi upbeat ahead of 2026 WRC Safari Rally

Audio By Vocalize

John Ngugi navigating Edward Maina in a Subaru Impeza NAT-S cruises at Sleeping Warrior stage water point during the Equator African Rally Championship on Saturday April 24, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Prolific navigator John Ngugi says they are ready to conquer the rough Naivasha terrains in the third leg of the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC), the Safari Rally, set for the lakeside town on March 12-15.

Ngugi, who is upping his training on and off the vehicle, will call out pace notes for speedster Ishmael Azeli in a Subaru WRX NR4, an upgrade from their Mitsubishi Evo 9 machine they plied trade with in the event last season.

“This will be my fifth Safari Rally and counting; I have gathered enough experience that have prepared me well for this season. We are not only looking forward to clinching the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) class, but are also going to prove our mettle in the African Rally Championship (ARC) and the WRC2 categories,” noted Ngugi.

Ngugi was speaking on Monday evening in Nairobi at a ceremony where Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium beer brand White Cap, committed Sh45 million towards this year’s Safari Rally as ‘Official Responsible Drinking Partner’.

“We cherish Safari Rally as it gives drivers and navigators a chance to compete against world beaters on Kenyan soil.

KBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo (L) presents White Cap’s sponsorship for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Championship to the Ministry of Sports Representative Kipchumba Rutto [File]

“And to the fans headed to Naivasha for the rally, please let’s turn out in large numbers to cheer and support our local drivers, also, kindly let’s drink responsibly. Don’t drink and drive,” Ngugi said.

KBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonnzo noted that they are honored to be part of the rally because the competition gives them a chance to explore nature, support humanity and back sustainable actions on climate change which is in line with the pillars of their brand.

“This is the fourth year that white cap is supporting the WRC as ‘ Official Drinking Partner’, and off the Sh45 million we have channeled, Sh 20 Million will cater for publicity and leverage.

“Safari Rally not only injects over 60 billion into our economy, it also markets Kenya as a global sports and tourist destination,” Kilonzo highlighted.

Kipchumba Ruto who represented Sports P. S Elijah Mwangi at the event noted that the Government is happy to partner with the private sector like KBL in the rally so as to ease financial burden experienced by the state in support of sports.

“Now that the private sector has taken over the running of the Safari Rally, the government has an opportunity to direct its funds to other sporting disciplines that are in dire need of funds,” Ruto underlined.