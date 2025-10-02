Norris says Verstappen 'genuinely a challenger' as F1 title race hots up

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan on September 21, 2025. [AFP

Lando Norris admitted in Singapore on Thursday that Max Verstappen was now "genuinely a challenger" as the 2025 Formula One championship enters the final laps of the season.

The Red Bull driver is targeting a third consecutive grand prix win on Sunday -- and first ever in Singapore -- and is now just 44 points behind second-placed Norris after wins in Monza and Baku.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri's crash in Baku saw Verstappen reduce the gap to the Australian to 69 points.

Asked if Verstappen was looming as a threat with just seven of 24 grands prix to go in 2025, Norris told reporters: "(He's) genuinely a challenger.

"Couple of weeks ago, they bought some upgrades, and it seems like that's kind of put them back on the same level as us.

"The last few weekends have been closer, so we expect battles."

Norris won at Singapore's Marina Bay Circuit 12 months ago, and said it was important that McLaren quickly re-establish their dominance after a shoddy weekend in Baku.

"We still come into every race with the ambition and with the goal of winning and wanting to dominate as a team," said Norris.

Verstappen has never won at Singapore, where Red Bull have struggled with the heat and high downforce required, but came close 12 months ago when he was second to Norris.

"He qualified one tenth behind me here last year, even when we were already dominant, he was only one tenth off," recalled Norris.

"So I expect him to be quick for many of the races this season.

"But we're focusing on ourselves, and I'll try and maximise every result I can."