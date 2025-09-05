Top names set for fierce battle as autocross action heads to Stoni Athi

Kenya’s motorsport scene will be bouncing back in style on Saturday as the Tai Racing/Shell 2025 Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship kicks off at the Stoni Athi Resort and Ranch.[Courtesy]

The event has drawn more than 50 entries — the highest in over ten years — showing that the sport is firmly on the path to recovery after suffering setbacks from regulatory disputes witnessed last year.

At the centre of this revival is the newly formed 254 Motorsports Club, which has injected fresh energy into the championship.

The newly registered 254 Motorsports Club has been credited with sparking this resurgence. With renewed energy, lowered participation costs, and a fresh grassroots approach, the club has brought both veterans and the next generation of drivers back to the dirt tracks.

Among the exciting new faces are Michuki Hinga, son of rally veteran Charles Hinga, Adriano Varese, son of Leonardo Varese, and the Chatthe brothers’ sons, continuing the legacy of champion Jassi Chatthe.

These youngsters are already showing promise, proving that the future of Kenya’s motorsport is in capable hands.

The entry list also features some of the country’s biggest names. Karan Patel and Nikhil Sachania, both flying the Kenyan flag on the international stage in the African Rally Championship (ARC), are set to compete.

Motorsport icons Baldev Chagger, Asad Anwar, and Eric Bengi are also returning to action, while FIA Stars Champion Hamza Anwar is gearing up to kick up some dust of his own.

Unlike past editions that capped entries at 40, this year’s organisers are opening the field wide.

According to Clerk of the Course Muqsit Hussain, the two-day format and the venue’s proximity to Nairobi make it possible to welcome as many participants as possible. “We are happy to host such a strong entry list this time around,” Hussain said.

“The club had a vision to revive motorsport from its near standstill in 2024. To achieve that, we had to get drivers and cars back on track. We introduced longer, rally-style stages as part of our grassroots initiative, which has been very well received, and we made sure to cut costs so every shilling went back into the sport.

“This is a rebirth for Kenyan motorsport. We are hopeful that with continued growth, a new federation — Motorsport Kenya — will soon be registered, paving the way for even greater development locally,” Hussain said.