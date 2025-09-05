×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Top names set for fierce battle as autocross action heads to Stoni Athi

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 5, 2025
Kenya’s motorsport scene will be bouncing back in style on Saturday as the Tai Racing/Shell 2025 Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship kicks off at the Stoni Athi Resort and Ranch.[Courtesy]

Kenya’s motorsport scene will be bouncing back in style on Saturday as the Tai Racing/Shell 2025 Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship kicks off at the Stoni Athi Resort and Ranch.

The event has drawn more than 50 entries — the highest in over ten years — showing that the sport is firmly on the path to recovery after suffering setbacks from regulatory disputes witnessed last year.

At the centre of this revival is the newly formed 254 Motorsports Club, which has injected fresh energy into the championship.

The newly registered 254 Motorsports Club has been credited with sparking this resurgence. With renewed energy, lowered participation costs, and a fresh grassroots approach, the club has brought both veterans and the next generation of drivers back to the dirt tracks.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Among the exciting new faces are Michuki Hinga, son of rally veteran Charles Hinga, Adriano Varese, son of Leonardo Varese, and the Chatthe brothers’ sons, continuing the legacy of champion Jassi Chatthe.

These youngsters are already showing promise, proving that the future of Kenya’s motorsport is in capable hands.

The entry list also features some of the country’s biggest names. Karan Patel and Nikhil Sachania, both flying the Kenyan flag on the international stage in the African Rally Championship (ARC), are set to compete.

Motorsport icons Baldev Chagger, Asad Anwar, and Eric Bengi are also returning to action, while FIA Stars Champion Hamza Anwar is gearing up to kick up some dust of his own.

Unlike past editions that capped entries at 40, this year’s organisers are opening the field wide.

According to Clerk of the Course Muqsit Hussain, the two-day format and the venue’s proximity to Nairobi make it possible to welcome as many participants as possible. “We are happy to host such a strong entry list this time around,” Hussain said.

“The club had a vision to revive motorsport from its near standstill in 2024. To achieve that, we had to get drivers and cars back on track. We introduced longer, rally-style stages as part of our grassroots initiative, which has been very well received, and we made sure to cut costs so every shilling went back into the sport.

“This is a rebirth for Kenyan motorsport. We are hopeful that with continued growth, a new federation — Motorsport Kenya — will soon be registered, paving the way for even greater development locally,” Hussain said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Motorsport 254 Motorsports Club FIA Stars Champion
.

Latest Stories

Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
National
By Ronald Kipruto
19 mins ago
How Kenya's wine culture is evolving: Viva Global's Meera Karia explains
Newsbeat
By Stephanie Auma
27 mins ago
Letter from Massachusetts, the citadel of American intellectualism
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved