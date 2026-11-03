How to avoid common mistakes motorists make when buying motor insurance

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You have found the right insurance cover, paid the premium, received your motor insurance certificate, and driven away with peace of mind. Or so you think.

Every year, thousands of Kenyan motorists unknowingly make mistakes when buying motor insurance; mistakes that only come to light after a traffic stop or, worse, following an accident. By then, what seemed like a routine purchase turns into a financial and legal nightmare.

The unfortunate reality is that buying motor insurance is no longer just about finding the right price or the right insurer. It is also about protecting yourself from fraud. Here are some of the most common mistakes motorists make and how you can avoid them.

Assuming a printed certificate means you are insured

Perhaps the biggest mistake motorists make is believing that once they receive a printed insurance certificate, they are automatically insured. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

Fraudsters have become increasingly sophisticated. Some issue completely fake certificates that closely resemble genuine ones, making it almost impossible for an unsuspecting customer to tell the difference. Others provide genuine cover for a short period before cancelling the policy without the customer’s knowledge, while leaving them with what appears to be a valid annual certificate.

The safest approach is simple: never assume. Verify your insurance immediately after receiving your certificate.

Trusting an agent without verifying the cover

Insurance agents and brokers play an important role in helping motorists choose suitable insurance products. The vast majority are licensed professionals who serve their clients with integrity.

However, like many industries, there are a few rogue individuals who take advantage of the trust customers place in them. Some fraudsters collect premiums but never remit the money to the insurance company. Others alter certificates or cancel genuine policies after receiving payment, leaving motorists unknowingly uninsured.

Trust is important, but verification is essential. Whether you purchase insurance through an agent, broker, dealership, or SACCO, always verify that your policy is active.

Failing to ask for proof of payment

Many motorists complete the purchase process without asking for confirmation that their premium has actually been received by the insurance company. An official receipt from the insurer provides an important audit trail. If your agent cannot provide proof that your payment has reached the insurance company, that should immediately raise questions.

Whenever possible, motorists are encouraged to pay premiums directly to insurance companies through their official payment channels.

Ignoring the policy documents

Another common mistake is accepting only the insurance certificate without requesting the accompanying policy document. The policy document contains important information about your cover, including what is insured, the extent of the protection, and any applicable terms and conditions.

If someone repeatedly avoids providing the policy document or delays sharing it, it may be a sign that something is not right.

Verifying only when something goes wrong

Many motorists only think about verification after they have been stopped by traffic police or after an accident. By then, it may already be too late.

Verification should become part of every insurance purchase. It takes less than one minute and confirms whether your certificate is genuine, cancelled, expired, upcoming, or invalid. It also shows the insurer, the type of cover, and the policy start and expiry dates.

A one-minute check today could save months of financial stress tomorrow.

Overlooking the risks of fake insurance

Driving with fake insurance is not simply an administrative mistake. A motorist who unknowingly drives without valid insurance may face prosecution for driving an uninsured vehicle. Beyond the legal consequences, they could become personally responsible for repairing damaged vehicles, paying medical expenses, compensating injured third parties, and meeting property damage claims. Depending on the circumstances, these costs can quickly become overwhelming.

Even passengers and other innocent road users may be affected if compensation cannot be paid because the vehicle was never properly insured.

Make verification part of your driving routine

Technology has made insurance verification easier than ever. Motorists can simply download the AKI Bima Yangu App, scan the QR code on their motor insurance certificate, and receive an instant confirmation of its status. Those without smartphones can dial *352#, enter their vehicle registration number and certificate number, and verify their insurance in less than a minute.

This simple habit is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself against fraud.

The next time you renew your motor insurance, remember that peace of mind comes not from the paper on your windscreen, but from knowing your cover is real.

The writer is the Manager of General Insurance Business at the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI)