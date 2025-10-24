Why Kalonzo Musyoka should consider joining Ruto's camp

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a political rally. [File, Standard]

For the cause of freedom, Raila Odinga stood tall. In his bravery, he gave his all. Yet death, ever cruel, denied him the chance to settle all the political debts he carried, especially the political debt owed to Kalonzo Musyoka, who had stood with him since 2013.

Baba departed last week and took with him Kalonzo’s debt to the Sheol. But in his absence, William Ruto remains holding the political ‘will’ to settle the debt. It is in this spirit that we call upon Kalonzo to meet Ruto ‘behind the tent’ in pursuit of that political settlement.