What if Ruto is on right path?

President William Ruto lays the foundation stone for the construction of Maua Modern Market in Meru County, on April 2, 2025. [File, Standard]

I know this line of thinking may unsettle many. Still, it would be intellectually dishonest of me, as a public thinker, to use this column solely to set an agenda of consistently vilifying the current regime. You may ask: Is shooting and killing citizens the right path? What about overtaxing Kenyans? What about the entrenched systemic corruption? What about the misuse of public funds and the indifference we are experiencing under Kenya Kwanza leadership? Right path ango’wa? Right path ni wewe! Amidst all these voices, let us reason together.