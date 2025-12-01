×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Spheres of influence: How Putin, XI, and Trump have divided up the world

By Macharia Munene | Dec. 1, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Moscow on July 4, 2017. [Mikhail KLIMENTIEV / Sputnik / AFP]

The third decade of the 21st Century is full of uncertainty as three leaders of top powers seem determined to destroy the post-World War II world order. The trio, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and America’s Donald Trump, have similar orientation towards society and their regions. Each was raised in the supposedly good times of ‘peace’ and prosperity which the victors designed in 1945 and which each seemingly wants to reorganise into possible spheres of interest.

Three men, each seeking to safeguard his country’s interests while stopping the possibility of another war, designed the 1945 post-World War II architecture with the United Nations as the geopolitical linchpin. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a Woodrow Wilson protégé, in creating the United Nations, wanted to avoid Wilson’s mistakes in the League of Nations. Britain’s Winston Churchill’s imperialist credentials rivalled such other British imperialists as Benjamin Disraeli and David Lloyd George wanted to preserve his empire. The Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin, having replaced Vladimir Lenin and imposed his version of communism, wanted protection for Russia against future invasions through Eastern Europe.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Donald Trump World Leaders
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Sports
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Landmark ruling upholds EACC's authority over integrity matters
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
China's investment cap leaves State grappling with two toll tariffs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved