Why President William Ruto is now a very happy man

President William Ruto and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at State House in Mombasa County. [PCS]

William S Ruto seems presently to be politically happy, happier than he was some weeks ago. It is not because he has acquired enough new wealth to put him in the top bracket, the billionaires club, or has contributed new knowledge to botany. He is happy because his domestic political rivals are in stages of advanced confusion while his UDA and ODM cheer leaders appear to be on the upswing. His concern is on whether the UDA/ODM union can be sustained, without prominent players defecting to other parties that seem solid.

President Ruto and his UDA/ODM political contingency are recovering from a down period in which they looked desperate. They had no idea of how to deal with Rigathi Gachagua alias Wamunyoro whose oratory skills appear unmatched. Gachagua comes close to Jomo Kenyatta and Tom Mboya in oratorical skills and has a special gift of coining populistic slogans. It is to Gachagua that the public owes the ‘wantam’ slogan, meaning one term for Ruto, reinforced by ‘cousins’ that spread throughout the country. A ‘cousin’ is anyone who agrees with Gachagua.