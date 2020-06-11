×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Virtual work parties: the good, the bad and the plain peculiar

By Reuters | February 25th 2021 at 10:21:25 GMT +0300

Entertainers prepare for an online work Christmas party organized by events firm Hire Space, unknown location. [Reuters]

Virtual work parties? You can’t really mingle with colleagues, or dance with them, and it’s tough to get in the disco mood in your home office. On the other hand, you can’t spread disease, you don’t have to traipse home and there’s no chance of an ill-advised amorous encounter.

In the COVID-19 era though, gala options are limited. Companies are turning to events organisers to create virtual social events for staff. And with working-from-home here to stay, some expect demand to continue even after the pandemic.

After almost a year of doing her job from home, fintech worker Catharina Gehrke was finally able to get some proper office gossip in the virtual bathroom and smoking area at her company’s online Christmas party.

The event she attended included a (virtual) taxi ride and dance floor, a Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, a cocktail-making class, plus (real) food and drink hampers delivered to the 200 party people - the staff stuck at home.

Read More

“Although I was sitting alone in my living room, I really felt like I was at a party,” said Gehrke, who heads up the Swedish arm of online pet insurance company Bought By Many.

Gehrke sampled everything the “venue” had to offer but said the highlight was getting some juicy office gossip in the privacy of the (virtual) bathroom - where, with a click of the mouse, she could decamp from the dance floor with a select group of friends.

She said the event was one of the best work socials she’d been to, but added: “Maybe you just had to be there.”

As work habits shift, the worldwide virtual events market is expected to grow from just under $100 billion in 2020 to $400 billion by 2027, according to data from Grand View Research.

“Virtual socials are 100% here to stay, but combined with in-person events” said Rachel Haines, director of organisation and development at Swedish payments firm Klarna. “After all, I’d rather go yoga on the roof of our HQ than in my living room.”

Klarna has made virtual socialising a core part of its corporate culture during the pandemic.

“Many of our people are young and live alone,” Haines added. “Online socials are very important and we’ve pushed several big initiatives to make sure people are connected.”

These initiatives include virtual Friday drinks, weeknight cookalongs and morning yoga. Klarna has even done a team-building activity where staff solve puzzles in order to break free from a virtual “escape room”, Haines said.

‘A DOZEN SHOCKED FACES’

The work-from-home experiment has been so successful in some sectors, like finance, that many people have no intention of reverting to type. Half of finance workers in Britain, for example, do not want to return to the office after COVID-19, according to consultancy firm KPMG.

Edward Pollard, chief operating officer of events organiser Hire Space, said the surge in demand for online events during the pandemic had forced his company to innovate.

“Clients now ask us for everything from virtual horse racing to cookery classes and networking events,” Pollard said.

Yet, some workers aren’t quite so comfortable with the new order.

“I was put on the spot with a solo verse at our virtual carol,” said Jake, a London-based charity worker. After warbling a few terrible notes, he turned off his camera and pretended the internet had cut out.

“But the damage was done. I just remember a dozen shocked faces in a grid across my screen.”

Or take the case of Sebastian Woods, who works for a machine learning company in Stockholm. He was somewhat thrown when his wife, who like him has been working from their flat, took part in a Friday night work social event.

“I couldn’t concentrate on my excel spreadsheet because she was doing the Banana Dance at the kitchen table.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Virtual work parties COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Land rates in Nairobi set to rise in new valuation system
Next article
Water CS Sicily Kariuki sued over board appointment

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Warner demands fees for Jerusalema dance videos
Warner demands fees for Jerusalema dance videos

LATEST STORIES

Australian parliament passes media reforms after last-ditch changes
Australian parliament passes media reforms after last-ditch changes

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

2 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

20 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Jacob Ng’etich and Moses Nyamori 11 hours ago
Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Dominic Omondi 11 hours ago
Which way for condemned buildings?

Which way for condemned buildings?

Peter Theuri 11 hours ago
It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

Caroline Okello 1 day ago

More stories

Lupita Nyong'o and Akothee discuss skin colour

By Stevens Muendo and William Osoro
Lupita Nyong'o and Akothee discuss skin colour

My journey in music started with just a Sh5,000 reward

By Lynn Kolongei
My journey in music started with just a Sh5,000 reward

Valentine's: Men's Conference and clash of roles

By Peter Theuri
Valentine's: Men's Conference and clash of roles

Gloria Muliro finds love after divorce

By Stevens Muendo
Gloria Muliro finds love after divorce

Harold whines January has gone by too fast

By Peter Theuri
Harold whines January has gone by too fast

Tanasha Donna denies kissing ex Diamond

By Joackim Bwana
Tanasha Donna denies kissing ex Diamond

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.