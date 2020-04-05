';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Three tour companies banned from Maasai Mara Game Reserve for flouting park rules

By Robert Kiplagat | August 12th 2020 at 11:22:50 GMT +0300

Three tour companies have been banned from stepping in the world-famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve by the area administration for breaking park rules.

The companies allowed their clients to alight from their tour vans to film the ongoing wildebeests’ migration spectacle.

In a letter by the Chief Park Administrator Ms Christine Koshal dated August 10, the three tour companies Sunworld Safaris, Mario Tours and Twiga Tours explained that the trio exhibited unacceptable behavior and mode of conduct on diverse dates of August 8 and 9 this year.

“On August 8 and 9, 2020 at wildebeests migration lookout point, you (tour companies) deliberately allowed your guests to alight, contrary to park rules and regulations. You obstructed the migration and also put the lives of the visitors at risk,” read the letter.

The letter was also copied to Olkinyei Tented camp, Oldarpoi Camp, Nashulai Conservancy and Mara Ngeche who were the hosts to the visitors.

“The management has been left with no other choice but to suspend you for a period of 30 days and you will not be allowed inside the Maasai Mara Game Reserve for whatsoever reason before the elapse of the ban,” warned Ms Koshal.

The wildebeests migration which is considered as the “eighth world wonder” is now ongoing for the last one week with thousands of animals crossing the Mara River from Tanzania’s Serengeti to Maasai Mara.

The move by the three tour companies to flaunt the rules have sparked sharp criticism from wildlife enthusiasts who have thrown their weight behind the park administration to punish the rogue tour drivers.

“It seems like the young buck drivers need to go back and get re-educated on the wildlife code of conduct. Other tour operators should be warned. Obey the wildlife code of conduct,” posed Jackie Arkle.

Narok County Government has asked tourists, both domestic and international touring the Maasai Mara Game Reserve to strictly observe park bylaws while enjoying their festivities failure to which they will also face the ban.

Recently, area Governor Samuel Tunai noted with concern that some tourists have been engaging in acts that go against the park rules.

Some of the habits that the governor discouraged include off-road shooting where some wildlife enthusiasts pursue predators feasting on their prey in their natural habitat.

“No more off-road driving and we are strict on this. All tourists who are on game drive should stick to the road. We do not want disturbance of wildlife on their natural habitats,” he warned.

He has also directed that all the short-cut routes to the park be closed, saying the park should only be accessed through Sekenani Gate, Ololaimutia, Musiara and Takel gates.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Maasai Mara Game Reserve park rules Mario Tours Twiga Tours
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: 18 people die as 679 test positive
Covid-19: 18 people die as 679 test positive

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Family's 13 years agony over their lost doctor daughter

Family's 13 years agony over their lost doctor daughter
Dr. Mercy Korir 6 hours ago
Counties with 10 tycoons and a million beggars

Counties with 10 tycoons and a million beggars
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Unemployment was a big blessing in disguise

Unemployment was a big blessing in disguise
Peter Theuri 15 hours ago
You can restart: My lessons from 40 years in business

You can restart: My lessons from 40 years in business
Peter Muiruri 15 hours ago

Read More

Hikers paradise: The rainforest with three waterfalls and a tea plantation

Lifestyle

Hikers paradise: The rainforest with three waterfalls and a tea plantation

Hikers paradise: The rainforest with three waterfalls and a tea plantation
‘Busyness’ is not the same as being productive

Lifestyle

‘Busyness’ is not the same as being productive

‘Busyness’ is not the same as being productive
Celebrate Eid with a virtual cook out headlined by Chef Ali

Lifestyle

Celebrate Eid with a virtual cook out headlined by Chef Ali

Celebrate Eid with a virtual cook out headlined by Chef Ali
Richard Kaimenyi: The man with nine lives

Lifestyle

Richard Kaimenyi: The man with nine lives

Richard Kaimenyi: The man with nine lives
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.