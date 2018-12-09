How I broke the glass ceiling

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:38, Updated December 9th 2018 at 00:41 GMT +3

Two high-achieving women share about their career breakthroughs, best career advice, and the challenges on their way to the top. Doroth Ooko, Head of Communications and public affairs at Google.

Nothing commands respect more than a good work ethic

I always wanted to leave an impact in whatever l was doing… without understanding what that impact would be. Now I understand that l want meaning in what l am doing.

I think blocks are part of our journey to help us grow… These blocks can be age (you’re too young or too old), gender (a woman or man should not be doing this job), marital status (this is not for married people or we need someone who is married), tribe, academic qualifications or even your religion. I have encountered all of them and they make you strong. No matter what your dream job is, you’ll likely hear “no” many times before you achieve your goals.

Failure gets a bad rap because of… lack of understanding what its role is. Luckily, I work for a company that has cultivated a culture of celebrating failure. Failure is an opportunity to learn. One of my favourite quotes is from Michael Jordan, the basketball player: “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

That concept of career breakthrough is interesting and also very misleading... It makes it very dramatic. My career shift (this is the word l prefer to use) happened when l changed careers from academia to corporate. It is also the time l was stretched as l needed to learn and prove that l was not all academic. Learning, reading, questioning were all important in getting me where l am today.

The best career advice I’ve ever received… is nothing commands respect more than a good work ethic. Have a work ethic that makes you stand out. When you say you will do something or be somewhere, do it!

If you’re stuck in a rut or are not sure if you’re in the right career… take time to listen to your body, to yourself. Every year or two, spend some time really thinking about your career. There is a restlessness or even a boredom that comes and that is a sign that you need to move on or find something more challenging or push yourself more. If you find you’re not challenged by what you’re doing or get excited about waking up to go to work, take time to explore that and then talk to your manager or someone you trust so you can get unstuck. Sometimes we just do the same thing but there’s no challenge or joy, then it’s time to find something else. I remember once in my career, my manager said to me that l was too comfortable in my position, that l needed to get out of my comfort zone. He was right. I was too comfortable, and I decided to dare and take on new challenges

Don’t take yourself or your career too seriously… Work harder than everyone under you or above you. My advice for everyone in the industry is to find a mentor and to be a mentor. You’ll learn a great deal from both experiences, and make sure to leverage these roles for networking. And be nice to people. Judy Munyinyi, Information Secretary at Government of Kenya

Too many men who believe that any woman who is rising is doing so because of a ‘godfather'

When I first started out… I don’t remember having a plan, to be honest. I just got a job because it was the thing that people did after university. It was a happy coincidence that I enjoyed reading, writing and managing people and so went on to have a relatively successful media career. I was in media for many years, doing TV, newspapers, magazines, even a bit of radio, before I moved to government five years ago.

I haven’t encountered blocks working in government so far, but in media a major one was sexism. There are still too many men who believe that any woman who is rising is doing so because of a ‘godfather’, to put it politely. It is doubly unfortunate that some women have learnt to use these ideas to tear each other down. It is a fact that girls are equal to boys in primary and secondary school. Why then do people think that women have to rely on their bodies to advance in university and the workplace? This notion must be challenged daily and vigorously. Strangely though, for all the men who have remained blinkered about women’s potential, there are many others who champion the cause of women and I am thankful for those who have stood in my corner.

What kept me going initially… was a firm belief in myself and my abilities. As I’ve matured, I must acknowledge the place of God in my life. Truly, He keeps me going even when things get very rough, which they can and do.

I feel that I was more resilient when I was younger… so I would say fail as much as you can as early as you can. Failure is part of growing up. It is uncomfortable when you experience it but good will come out of it eventually.

Opportunity comes to those who are prepared. Be ready to jump in at any time. On TV, it was through Rose Kimotho (founder of Regional Reach LTD) who recommended me to someone who owned a TV station. I then applied to Reuters for a job, came second, and was taken by KTN to replace the one who came first. I have been very fortunate in that I do not usually look for work; jobs find me. So I’d say networks are important. I’ve applied for only two of the jobs I have held. The rest have been the result of head-hunters and recommendations. Everyone has a network. No one is an island. The only difference may be in the levels of our networks but as you grow, they grow. When I was hiring my nanny, I didn’t just pick anyone. I asked a security guard whose character I liked. He found me his relative and the rest is history. We’ve been together for over 7 years. That is a network at work. If you do your work, people notice.

My mother always said… do your best. It has guided me ever since. It is good, but it can also be limiting because if you can’t do your best on a matter then you shy away from it; you don’t touch it because you feel you can’t deliver. Recently, God had to step in and say, “Judy, so what if it fails?” That’s my new mantra: Just begin the work, so what if it fails?

If you’re stuck in a rut or feel you’re not in the right career… remember, every experience is useful. There is no wasted time because everything you do builds up a brick on the foundation and structure of your life. Being “stuck in a rut” may mean that you are learning to be patient, deliberate and conscious in your actions. It may also mean that you are learning to support others as you sharpen your skills as a team player, so that when your opportunity to shine arrives, you will be ready to deliver your best. Also, when the time is right, move on or move forward. Do not be afraid to step out in blind faith. If it’s not working, it’s not. Fear holds people back, but it shouldn’t. But be wise about it; plan your finances so you can live, look for a job while still in position.

