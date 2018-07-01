Manners in the cab

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3

When the internet came alive and gave birth to social media, it soon became apparent that some etiquette was needed. It was a completely new space and so the rules were made up on the go and as ‘netizens’ realised that they couldn’t just do as they liked.

For instance, is there any need to hit “reply all” when you want to address just one person in the group? Is it appropriate to forward posts and memes on the office WhasApp group? And at what point is it okay to interrupt a conversation thread with a topic that’s totally unrelated?

Cab drivers who talk too much…

As we try and learn good social media manners, I think there’s another area that requires attention - taxi rides. I was in an Uber the other morning when it occurred to me that perhaps we also need cab etiquette, although I’m not sure exactly how that would work.

This particular driver had a loud opinion on everything, including politics. While I had no problem having a general conversation with him, I worried because he looked like he would have liked to slap me on the back or hi-five me to emphasise what he was saying.

The man talked loudly about the traffic, the economy, the Government, other motorists and a host of other things. It got to the point where I was just mumbling in response so as not to encourage him.

Or too little…

The next time I was in a taxi, the driver was quiet from the start to the end of the journey, even when another motorist started acting a little crazy on the road. When I exclaimed over the other guy’s antics, my cab driver never even batted an eyelid.

I’ve ridden with drivers who greet me heartily and ask which route I prefer to my destination; others are concerned when the sun is in my eyes and whether I’d like to read the day’s paper or which radio station I prefer.

I’ve even had to deal with a driver who was new in town and whose GPS gadget was broken, and we were on the phone (using my airtime) for a long while trying to help him find my house. Just before I exploded with impatience, the hubby took the phone from me and calmly directed the nervous young man to our gate. We paid him for his trouble and promptly got another cab.

I’ve also been driven by a very well-dressed and professional young woman as well as a guy who turned up in slippers and socks, but whose driving was very good! It’s a mixed bag out there and it seems that beyond the basics - picking and dropping customers - everyone is doing what they think is right.

Blacklisted passengers

All this time, I thought the power was in the hands of the customer, who could make or break the Uber guys through ratings... until I learned that they also rate customers! That immediately got me thinking about the kind of passenger I’ve been.

What are my rights? Do I even have any? What about the driver’s rights? What’s appropriate and what’s not? For instance, if the music is on too loud, is it okay if I reach over and lower the volume? Or do I have to ask? And where should I sit -- in the front passenger seat or in the back? Should I engage the driver in conversation or wait for him or her to initiate it?

Why is any of this important, you might ask? Well, I just heard that the friend of a friend was blacklisted by a bunch of Uber drivers for her poor PR when she rode with one.

This lady got such poor ratings that she showed up on the Uber radar as a passenger to be avoided, and so for a while, she could not find a ride! Talk about the shoe being on the other foot!

Whoever is writing the Guide to Successful Taxi Driving/Riding better hurry up, before we find ourselves in the same situation as social media users.