| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 10:47, Updated June 1st 2018 at 10:51 GMT +3

The Transavia flight was forced to make an emergency landing

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger's "unbearable" body odour caused other holiday-makers around him to vomit and faint.

The Transavia flight to the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria was forced to make an unexpected detour when travellers became distressed by the stench of a man who "smelt like he hadn't washed in weeks".

ALSO READ: One killed when engine explodes on Southwest flight

The man smelt so bad other passengers started to faint and vomit after the flight took off from Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

Staff on board the Transavia service reportedly tried to quarantine him in a toilet of the Boeing 737 before the pilots were forced to divert the flight.

They landed in Faro in southern Portugal so the foul-smelling man could be removed from the flight.

A picture taken by one of the passengers shows medical personnel escorting the man from the aeroplane into a bus.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Belgian passenger Piet van Haut was one of the passengers on board the plane and described the stench of the man as "unbearable".

He said: "It was like he hadn't washed himself for several weeks. Several passengers got sick and had to puke."

Transavia confirmed the emergency landing saying it was due to "medical reasons".

It is not known if the medical reasons related to the man or other passengers on the plane who were ill due to the stench.

ALSO READ: Algerians mourn victims of deadly military plane crash

A Transavia spokesman said: "The aeroplane diverted because of medical reasons, but it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit."

Bizarrely, it was not the first smelly incident on a Transavia flight this year.

In February, a Transavia plane from Dubai to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in the Austrian capital of Vienna after a passenger could not stop farting , which caused a brawl between several passengers.