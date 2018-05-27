Easy ways to make extra income Next Story
Kenya Seed, SA experts in fresh bid to fight stubborn army worms

By Osinde Obare | Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 19:00 GMT +3
fall army worm

The Kenya Seed Company (KSC) has partnered with agricultural experts from South Africa to offer technical support to local seed growers to mitigate against effects of fall army worms and improve production.

In a move to safeguard seed production in the country, the partnership is set to sensitise contracted seed growing farmers on how to contain the fall army worm pests.

KSC held its inaugural sensitisation with the contracted seed growers from Trans Nzoia and West Pokot counties in Kitale where they were equipped with the vital information on how to contain the pest.

“We brought in some experts from South Africa to share their experiences on how they have contained the pest in their county just to give our farmers on how to better deal with the menace,” Kenya Seed Company’s managing director Azariah Soi said.

 

