The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding in Windsor, England.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enter into the third day as man and wife, focus now shifts to their honeymoon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Merkel had to postpone their honeymoon to attend Prince Charles birthday. Blood is thicker than engine oil, you know. It is rumoured that they may be flying to Namibia to place the icing on their nuptials though we've got a better idea of places they could visit in Kenya and have a blast of their lives.

Karura Forest

Being an urban upland forest on the outskirts of Nairobi Karura would make a good getaway for the two lovebirds. With its ever-chirping birds, the leafy environment would provide a cheap honeymoon experience for the two to walk, run around or have a garden picnic while seated on a Maasai shuka.

Mama Oliech's for fish

The popular restaurant associated with the mother of former Harambee Stars footballer Denis Oliech has hosted several celebrities including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

The sumptuous ugali and tilapia dish would have offered a great culinary experience to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Take SGR to Mombasa

SGR Madaraka Express train has, since its inauguration, been the favourite mode of transport for Nairobi or Mombasa–bound travellers. Prince Harry and his newly-wedded wife would enjoy a four-hour trip to the coastal city of Mombasa, enjoying a modern version of the Lunatic Express. The two are advised to make sure they don't get caught in traffic jam lest they miss the train.

To avoid getting caught in traffic they could hop onto a boda. This mode of transport has been tried, tested and certified as the official traffic beater. After getting to Miritini the tuk tuk would be the ideal mode of transport. This would give Harry an opportunity to hold Meghan close to protect her from falling over.

Take a boat ride at Uhuru Park

Despite being known as the epicentre of political tensions in Kenya, Uhuru Park is one of the cheapest recreational facilities in the world. The boat ride and a snack of soda with bread or roasted maize on the cob would be a perfect treat for the newly-wed royals with hawk-eyed Royal Navy divers watching in case…

Visit Burma Market

Burma Market is well known for meat and is popular with the Jubilee politicians led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. A visit there would give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the best relaxing moments as they enjoy pieces of metre-long mutura and soup distilled from goat heads and hooves, a dish of mashakura would also suffice. Locals believe that this is the perfect concoction to boost fertility and there good for newly-weds. Mashakura is a scary melee of all Kenyan dishes in one plate.

Lwang'ni beach in Kisumu

Once the two royals are done with Nairobi, the lakeside city of Kisumu would be the best destination for fish at Lwang'ni Beach. Loosely interpreted as a place of houseflies, once Harry and his wife get to Lwang'ni they will find several waiters lined outside the eateries welcoming visitors and will be more than willing to serve them with pocket friendly meal of traditionally spiced fish.

