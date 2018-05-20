| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

Kenyans are becoming increasingly focused on wellness, a fact that has seen many of us get curious about nutrition and fitness and by extension pay more attention to foods and supplements.

Dietary supplements are artificial or manufactured products intended to add to the normal diet. Nutrients used in these supplements are either extracted from food sources or synthetic.

Studies show that if supplements are taken under the right circumstances and in the correct dosage, they can provide potential health benefits. Many people however take them for entirely wrong reasons.

The following are common misconceptions about supplements:

1. Supplements will help you lose weight.

The weight loss supplement industry has grown considerably in the last few years because most sell the promise of quick, effortless results.

Many such supplements claim to have drastic effect on weight but with little fact to support these claims. It is thought that some work as a result of the placebo effect; people become more conscious of what they eat when trying to lose weight and the effect of the diet is wrongly associated with the supplements. Many of these contain ingredients that haven’t been properly tested.

2. Supplements will help me recover faster.

People assume that it is safer and healthier to take dietary supplements along with prescription drugs.

However certain plant based supplements can slow or speed up the body’s ability to absorb some drugs making the amount of the drug in the blood stream too little or too much. There could also be an unknown drug nutrient interaction reducing effectiveness of both.

3. Supplements will make up for diet flaws.

Supplements are not an alternative to a healthy diet. Relying on supplements can result in one taking too much or too little of certain nutrients which can cause deficiencies or toxicity, both of which increase ones risk of illnesses.

4. Most people need supplements

You can meet all your nutrient needs through intake of a well-balanced diet that contains a variety of foods from all food groups. However in case one is diagnosed with a nutrient deficiency, supplements can come in very handy in treating the deficiency. Supplementation should therefore be personalized to a person’s blood work and current state of health.

5. The more the better.

Since most supplements are derived from natural foods, they are not closely regulated and can easily be purchased without a prescription. Thus people assume they are safe to take regardless of the dosage. Some nutrients can be dangerous if consumed in large amounts since the body isn’t able to get rid of large doses effectively.

This can cause toxicity and increased risk of other health conditions. For example, too much vitamin A increases the risk of osteoporosis and excess iron increases the risk of heart diseases.

6. Supplements always do what they claim they do.

Most supplements come with very enticing promises like drastic weight loss, immune strengthening, reduced risk of chronic illnesses and increased energy. However, most of these claims are not supported by any or sufficient scientific evidence.

Nutritional supplements are still a good addition to your diet and are essential in managing and preventing many nutritional deficiencies. However, it is important to seek counsel from a medical professional before making a decision to start taking any supplement.