It would have been wrong for Ruto to ignore Nairobi Hospital woes

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Debate has swirled around the troubles afflicting the Nairobi Hospital, one of Kenya’s foremost medical institutions. Inevitably, conspiracy theories have taken root, suggesting that politically connected interests may be circling, intent on seizing control. Such suspicions have been fuelled by the recent recourse to State intervention, ostensibly to steady an organisation that has, of late, attracted unwelcome scrutiny.

Yet stripped of conjecture, a more prosaic reality emerges. The hospital has been beset by persistent governance failings, an accusation corroborated by seasoned medical professionals with extensive tenure. This has been glaringly evident in recurrent boardroom disputes and an unusually high turnover among directors and senior management.

The merits of seeking the intervention of President William Ruto, in his capacity as the hospital’s patron, remain open to question. What is beyond dispute, however, is that the institution’s difficulties have been laid bare in unusually stark terms and can no longer be brushed aside for several reasons.

First, Nairobi Hospital is widely regarded as a gold standard of healthcare, not merely within Kenya but across East Africa. As a premier referral facility, it has built a reputation for advanced diagnostics and specialist care in fields such as oncology, cardiology and emergency medicine. Its clientele has included Kenyan presidents, notably Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, as well as dignitaries and their families from neighbouring countries such as Tanzania and Burundi. Such patronage underscores a standard of care that aspires to rival that found in the global North.

Second, the hospital has become emblematic of Kenya’s nascent medical-tourism industry. Media reports suggest that roughly 10,500 international patients travelled to Kenya for treatment last year, accounting for about 0.44 per cent of total arrivals. Though modest, this marks a notable increase on previous years and highlights the sector’s latent economic promise, as providers position themselves as credible alternatives to destinations such as India and wealthier countries. For domestic patients, the availability of procedures once obtainable only abroad offers not only convenience but also meaningful savings both at household level and in terms of scarce foreign-exchange outflows.

Third, the hospital serves as a pivotal partner to the United Nations in Kenya. In 2020, the United Nations Office in Nairobi collaborated with The Nairobi Hospital to establish a 150-bed Covid-19 treatment facility. Conceived at the height of the pandemic, the unit was designed to deliver specialised care to UN staff, their families and diplomatic personnel stationed across Africa. It is housed within the hospital’s former nursing school premises in Upper Hill. Kenya’s strategic importance to the UN rests, in part, on the availability of such dedicated medical infrastructure. The designation of the hospital as a UN-approved facility underscores both its clinical capacity and its role in anchoring Nairobi’s status as a hub for international diplomacy on the continent.

Some Kenyans have questioned why the President has been drawn into the affairs of a private hospital, even as public facilities grapple with chronic dysfunction. Such whataboutism overlooks the stakes. Should Nairobi Hospital be allowed to decline? Rather than diverting attention, citizens might better demand that all public health institutions reach comparable standards. Nairobi Hospital, after all, is not merely a clinic; it is an instrument of Kenya’s health, economic and diplomatic strategy. Its survival is a national imperative.

Mr Khafafa is a public policy analyst