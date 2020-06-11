In Pictures: Kenya receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

Kenya received the first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday morning. The 1.02 million units were received by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who was accompanied by Transport CS James Macharia, Health PS Susan Mochache and WHO Representative in Kenya, Dr. Rudi Eggers among others.
Described as a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19 in the country, the vaccine, transported by UNICEF as part of the COVAX initiative, will be first administered to frontline health workers and those at risk.