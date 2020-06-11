In Pictures: Kenya receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

The first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines is offloaded at JKIA. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya received the first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday morning. The 1.02 million units were received by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who was accompanied by Transport CS James Macharia, Health PS Susan Mochache and WHO Representative in Kenya, Dr. Rudi Eggers among others.

Described as a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19 in the country, the vaccine, transported by UNICEF as part of the COVAX initiative, will be first administered to frontline health workers and those at risk. Qatar Airways flight QR1341 carrying the first batch of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] The vaccines are offloaded from the plane. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (left ) flanked by UNICEF Kenya country representative Maniza Zaman arrive at JKIA to receive the consignment of vaccines. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Read More 1 Former football megastar Pele vaccinated in Brazil

2 Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

3 On morality, politicians should lead by example

4 Kericho tea can be a key tourist attraction Health CS Mutahi Kagwe punches the air as he receives the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] A police officer stands guard as the first batch of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines arrives at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] A police vehicle escorts the first batch of vaccines to the Kitengela cold rooms store from JKIA. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers! Cold preservative pellets for the vaccines at the Kitengela cold rooms store. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] A cold preservative box for the vaccines. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] The vaccines are offloaded at the Kitengela Cold Room stores. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] An electronic temperature indicator designed to monitor temperature exposure of vaccines and other perishable products during transit. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] A police officer guards the vaccines at the Kitengela cold rooms store. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]