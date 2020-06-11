×
Mudavadi: Nasa is suffering from breach of trust

By Vincent Kejitan | February 24th 2021 at 11:24:18 GMT +0300

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi [David Njaaga, Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday stated that the National Super Alliance (NASA) is on a ‘political ventilator’ and new political formations are in the pipeline.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Mudavadi stated that the coalition is suffering from breach of trust and pointed an accusing finger at ODM for not keeping their end of the bargain.

“Right now, NASA is on a political ventilator… NASA as a coalition is suffering from a breach of trust. Going forward, one may anticipate new political formations in the offing.

“We made an agreement as NASA but we have not achieved what we agreed on… We agreed that ODM would field the Presidential candidate but would not do so in subsequent elections…We agreed to share the political parties fund & have not done so,” he said.

Read More

Musalia Mudavadi [File, Standard]

When asked about seeking endorsements, Mudavadi said politics is all about endorsements, adding that if he manages to convince the President to support him it should not be a topic of debate.

“Let us not cheat ourselves. Politics is about endorsements. The final stamp of approval is the endorsement by the voter.

“An endorsement does not mean that one stops other candidates from vying…If I can persuade the President to support me, fine,” he remarked.

Mudavadi also responded to ODM leader Raila Odinga’s recent remarks that he will not endorse any former Nasa principal following their no-show during his mock swearing-in.

On this, the former Vice-President said the ceremony was baseless and would not receive any recognition internationally.

He added that they(Nasa) consulted widely about the whole process but it was clear that it was a breach of the constitution.

“Let us come out and speak the truth on issues…That was a mock swearing-in…You cannot hold that against us for not participating in a mock swearing-in.

“A mock swearing-in ceremony like that would receive no recognition nationally or internationally… We were seeking office and cannot be tied to a process that breaches the constitution. I rest my case there,” he said.

Asked whether he would still be willing to work with Odinga, Mudavadi said: “In politics we never say never.”

Last week, Raila ruled out supporting any of his former Nasa colleagues for the presidency even as he hinted at a new coalition ahead of next year’s General Election.

Raila accused the former NASA leaders of abandoning him at the hour of need during his swearing-in as the People’s President after the disputed 2017 repeat presidential elections.

ODM leader Raila Odinga [Collins Oduor, Standard]

“When we were going for the swearing-in, in Nairobi they refused. They switched off their phones and they were shivering due to fear. They now want me to give them the mantle by supporting them,” he said.

He added: “Can I give them the mantle? I won’t give them because they demonstrated their cowardice.”

NASA Musalia Mudavadi Politics Raila Odinga 2022
