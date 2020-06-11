Alfred Mutua: Uhuru should tell us who the thieves are, what they have stolen

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Thursday challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to come out and name the ‘thieves’ in his government.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Mutua faulted the Head of State for the political chaos currently being experienced saying he has let impunity grow over time.

“If there’s anyone to blame for the political chaos in this country it is President Uhuru Kenyatta. He has let impunity grow over time.

“It is a bit too late to say he will not support a thief because he must have known the thieves,” he said.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua during a past function. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Adding: “The President needs to have the courage to tell us who is the thief and what they have stolen.”

Mutua also pointed an accusing finger at the President following the recent appointments of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) saying they were not merit-based.

“President Kenyatta has appointed CAS’s for patronage not abilities…I see some who I fired from my govt. for corruption & inefficiency,” he said.

Last week, the President reiterated his desire to leave the country in the hands of responsible leaders.

Speaking to a roadside gathering in Nairobi, the Head of State said he was committed to ensuring Kenyans were in safe hands and at the mercy of people who intend to enrich themselves.

“I intend to ensure that those who will take over power will not exploit and steal from Kenyans. President Uhuru Kenyatta [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

“I want the next government to foster unity among our people not divide them,” he said.

The President also had a message for those who have been speaking ill of him saying he wasn't bothered by their insults.

“I am focused on fulfilling my promises to Kenyans…some have suggested that I may cling on to power.

“I know I am going home next year [sic]…I do not have a problem with that,” he remarked.